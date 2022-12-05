This London tattoo removal studio will still be removing Kanye West’s tattoos for free





Shows tattoo removal studio uk Kanye West tattoo removal for free Where the artist continues to publicly promote anti-Semitism and pay tribute to Adolf Hitler.

Blessing , tattoo removal studio in london, She announced that she would offer free removal in an Instagram post On November 15, West made an anti-Semitic tirade on social media and wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, prompting companies like Adidas and Balenciaga to end their partnerships with the rapper and designer. The comments came after years of Western public opinion tilting toward the far right, including praise for Donald Trump, a longtime obsession with Hitler, and calling slavery a “choice” in interviews.

Kanye West’s tattoo removal initiative has received “global interest and a huge response,” NAAMA CEO Briony Garbett said in an email to CNN.

He added, “It seems there are quite a few former fans who regret the tattoo.”

So far, three clients have started Kanye West’s laser tattoo removal, and 10 more have booked consulting appointments. The process involves using intense pulses of light to break down tattoo ink, which is eventually removed by the immune system, according to the NAAMA website.

“When you have a tattoo inspired by someone you love and they start making headlines for the wrong reasons, it’s not exactly what you want to wear on your sleeve whether you are or are a fan,” Garbett said. With this in mind, we wanted to help those who are embarrassed by Kanye West-inspired tattoos and offer a free treatment to all fans in the UK who want them removed.

According to Garbett, one of the clients the studio is currently handling is trolling on social media over her Kanye West-inspired tattoo.

Kanye West’s initiative grew out of the studio’s current “Second Chances” project, which provides free laser tattoo removal to clients with group tattoos, hate symbols, or any other painful or erotic tattoo.

“We understand that tattoos can be exciting for some people and not everyone is able to remove a tattoo,” said Garbett.

Treatment usually costs around £2,000, or $2,456, depending on the size of the tattoo and the number of treatments required.

West continued to make anti-Semitic comments even after the companies dropped their partnerships with the disgraced musician. On Tuesday, West appeared on The Alex Jones Show, where he continued to praise Hitler and promote anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.