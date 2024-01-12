Ariana Grande drops Madonna's new song, “Yes, And?”

Ariana Grande's first single under her own name in over three years comes with a feel-good, bouncy melody and rhythm, and clear inspiration from Madonna's “Vogue” (along with a batch of mid-'90s Janet Jackson). . But first impressions can be deceiving, as the lyrics carry a refreshingly positive message of 'I am who I am', 'Be yourself and keep it moving' – but with teeth, plus some expletives thrown in for good measure.

The result is in the intro and chorus: “If you find yourself in a dark situation, just turn on your light and say 'yeah, and?'”, which continues with “Say that shit with your chest, and” / Be your own best friend… Keep moving like “What's next?”

But the inspiration for these lyrics lies elsewhere in the song: “Boy, put your lipstick on,” followed by “I'm done caring what you think” and “Don't comment on my body, don't answer/ Your business is yours and my business is mine.” “

The video for the song is scheduled to be released later on Friday.

As for other inspirations, the Madonna element is evident — there's even a slightly instrumental spoken middle section — though it doesn't use a “Vogue” sample: the song was written and produced by Grande with long-time collaborator Max Martin (the most successful songwriter-producer 25 years, from Britney Spears to The Weeknd) and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

It adds to the re-entry into radio and the dance floor for a singer who still has a strong edge — and sets the table for the long-awaited album she said is coming later this year.

While Ariana Grande has featured on several successful singles in recent years — most notably The Weeknd's remixes of “Save Your Tears” and “Die for You” — she hasn't released an album or even a song under her own name since her sixth studio album. The full “Positions” film was released in October 2020. She's been hard at work on Universal's big-screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Wicked,” scheduled for release in November, and, more quietly, she's also parted ways with her longtime manager Scooter. Brown and is now represented by Brandon Creed (who works with Lovato, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, and others).

A series of Instagram posts last year revealed that she was working on album number seven with long-time collaborators Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh – posting silent clips of her singing in the studio (“No outtakes this time!”). On December 27, she finally confirmed that the album would be coming this year, perhaps sooner rather than later (since she also tagged video director Christian Breslauer and several dancers in the post). Among the pictures were pictures of her dancing and another of her crying in the studio, saying, “I am very tired… but I am very happy and grateful.” By way of illustration, she offered “the album's two moods.”