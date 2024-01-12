Barbie, Oppenheimer and More – Deadline

Warner Bros; worldwide; PGA
The Producers Guild has named motion picture and television nominees for the 35th annual PGA Awards, with 10 awards season favorites competing in the Outstanding Feature category.
Juggernaut duo 2023 Barbie And Oppenheimer He will face American Fantasy, Anatomy of the Fall, The Preservers, The Moonflower Killers, The Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things And Area of interest For the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of a Theatrical Motion Picture. See the full list of today's nominees below.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award has long been considered a strong predictor of the Academy Award for Best Picture, with 15 of the 20 awards won at the Academy Awards. Last year followed this trend as the PGA was honored Everything everywhere at once, Which won an Oscar two weeks later.
RELATED: Charles D. King to receive 2024 PGA Milestone Award
Theatrical Animation Guild Award for Animation is up to The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Super Mario Bros. Movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem..
The Episodic TV Drama category will be a race between The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, The Morning Show And Succession. They compete for the award for television comedy spin-off Barry Bear, jury duty, murders just on the block And Ted Lasso. Anthology or limited series features All the Light We Cannot See, Biff, Daisy Jones and the Six, Fargo And Chemistry lessons.
The PGA revealed its documentary, sports, children's and short film nominees last month.
The 8,400-member Producers Guild of America will hand over the hardware on Sunday, February 25, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood. Here are the film and TV nominees for the 2024 PGA Awards:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture
American fantasy
Anatomy of a fall
Barbie
Retainers
Moonflower Killers
Artist, band leader
Oppenheimer
Past life
Bad things
Area of interest
Outstanding Producer Award for Theatrical Animated Film
The boy and the heron
racist
Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse
Super Mario Bros movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of an Episodic Television Series – Drama
the crown
Diplomat
The last of us
Morning show
Succession
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Barry
The bear
Jury duty
Murders only in the building
Ted Lasso
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of a Limited or Anthology Television Series
All the light we can't see
meat
Daisy Jones and the Six
Fargo
Chemistry lessons
Outstanding Producer Award for a Televised or Streamed Motion Picture
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie
Test lady
reality
Red, white and royal blue
Outstanding Producer Award for Non-Fiction Television Series
60 minutes
Project 1619
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Producer Award for Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up Television and Talk
Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love
Chris Rock: Selective anger
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Producer Award for Gaming and Competition Television
The amazing race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Squid game: Challenge
Top chefs
the sound
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Ariana Grande drops Madonna's new song, “Yes, And?”
Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll, Nickelback
The second season of Last of Us stars Isabella Merced as Dina