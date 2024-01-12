Barbie, Oppenheimer and More – Deadline

Warner Bros; worldwide; PGA

The Producers Guild has named motion picture and television nominees for the 35th annual PGA Awards, with 10 awards season favorites competing in the Outstanding Feature category.

Juggernaut duo 2023 Barbie And Oppenheimer He will face American Fantasy, Anatomy of the Fall, The Preservers, The Moonflower Killers, The Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things And Area of ​​interest For the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of a Theatrical Motion Picture. See the full list of today's nominees below.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award has long been considered a strong predictor of the Academy Award for Best Picture, with 15 of the 20 awards won at the Academy Awards. Last year followed this trend as the PGA was honored Everything everywhere at once, Which won an Oscar two weeks later.

Theatrical Animation Guild Award for Animation is up to The Boy and the Heron, Elemental, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Super Mario Bros. Movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem..

The Episodic TV Drama category will be a race between The Crown, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, The Morning Show And Succession. They compete for the award for television comedy spin-off Barry Bear, jury duty, murders just on the block And Ted Lasso. Anthology or limited series features All the Light We Cannot See, Biff, Daisy Jones and the Six, Fargo And Chemistry lessons.

The PGA revealed its documentary, sports, children's and short film nominees last month.

The 8,400-member Producers Guild of America will hand over the hardware on Sunday, February 25, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood. Here are the film and TV nominees for the 2024 PGA Awards:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Picture

American fantasy

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

Retainers

Moonflower Killers

Artist, band leader

Oppenheimer

Past life

Bad things

Area of ​​interest

Outstanding Producer Award for Theatrical Animated Film

The boy and the heron

racist

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of an Episodic Television Series – Drama

the crown

Diplomat

The last of us

Morning show

Succession

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry

The bear

Jury duty

Murders only in the building

Ted Lasso

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of a Limited or Anthology Television Series

All the light we can't see

meat

Daisy Jones and the Six

Fargo

Chemistry lessons

Outstanding Producer Award for a Televised or Streamed Motion Picture

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea

Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie

Test lady

reality

Red, white and royal blue

Outstanding Producer Award for Non-Fiction Television Series

60 minutes

Project 1619

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Producer Award for Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Stand-up Television and Talk

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love

Chris Rock: Selective anger

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Producer Award for Gaming and Competition Television

The amazing race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Squid game: Challenge

Top chefs

the sound