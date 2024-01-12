Jonas Brothers, Jelly Roll, Nickelback

Rodeo Houston 2024: Lenny Wilson, clockwise from top left, Evan Cornejo, Jelly Roll, Nickelback, Major Lazer, 50 Cent, Jonas Brothers, Oliver Arthur. Houston rodeo

It's a new day for Rodeo Houston.

This year's lineup includes 10 acts who will take to the rotating stage for the first time this year. The annual event takes place from February 27 to March 17 at NRG Stadium.

advertisement Article continues below this ad

The lineup of artists, announced Thursday evening, includes debutant Oliver Anthony, whose song “Rich Men North of Richmond” became a right-wing anthem over the summer; Jelly Roll, whose blend of country, rock and hip-hop earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist; and 19-year-old Ivan Cornejo, part of the new wave of regional Mexican artists.

Yes, the much-criticized Canadian rock band has joined the rodeo ranks for the first time this year. The band played at Woodlands Pavilion last year, so there's definitely still an audience.

EDM trio Major Lazer, who are participating for the first time, will celebrate like they did in 2016. The current lineup includes Houston native Eric Alberto Lopez, known as DJ and producer Ape Drums.

Houston-based rapper 50 Cent will make his debut. Last year, Le Chemin du Roi Brut Champagne won Grand Champion Best of Show at Rodeo Uncorked and sold for $325,000. He also bought a bottle of wine for $165,000 during the auction.

advertisement Article continues below this ad

Women are once again relegated to only two positions. They include Lainey Wilson, who was recently named Female Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards; and Carly Pearce, whose hits include “Every Little Thing” and “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” The 2020 lineup was the last to include more than two women, but only Maren Morris and Becky G were able to perform before everything shut down due to COVID-19.

The new names mean favorites Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton are not on the schedule. Only four acts are recurring as of 2023: Luke Bryan, Bun B, Zac Brown Band, and Brad Paisley.

Wave 1 includes offers from February 27 to March 7 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 18.

advertisement Article continues below this ad

Wave 2 includes offers from March 8 to 17 and will go on sale at 2pm on January 18.

Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee. Online waiting rooms will open 30 minutes before each wave, and customers will be randomly selected to purchase tickets.

Here's a look at RodeoHouston's full 2024 lineup:

February 27: Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Shelton returns after a five-year absence. His latest album, “Body Language,” was released in 2021. He was the last of the original four coaches on “The Voice” and left his chair last year.

advertisement Article continues below this ad

Previous offers: 2010, 2012-2014, 18

February 28: Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Pierce has had great success with duet partners, including former rodeo artists Lee Brice, Ashley McBride and Stapleton, with whom she collaborated on the current single “We Don't Fight Anymore.”

advertisement Article continues below this ad

February 29: For King and Country

For king and country Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Australian brothers were the first Christian pop band to play the rodeo in 2022. “I've gotten more texts and more calls about this show than I ever have in the history of being part of a band,” member Joel Smallbone told the audience that year. .

Past performance: 2022

March 1: 50 Cent (Black Heritage Day)

50 cents Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

It'll be a whirlwind trip for 50 Cent, who moved to Houston in 2021. Last year, he performed at Toyota Center as part of the 20th anniversary tour for his “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” album.

March 2: Hardy

Hardy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Hardy is primarily known as a songwriter but recorded his own song in 2022 with “Wait in the Truck”. His songs have been recorded by Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen.

March 3: Ivan Cornejo

Ivan Cornejo Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Cornejo's music is part of the Sereneo sound that includes sad and lovelorn lyrics accompanied by traditional instruments and electric bass. His single “Está Dañada” has gone viral on TikTok, where over a million people have used it for their videos.

March 4: Hank Williams Jr.

Hank Williams Jr Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Williams returns to the rotation for the first time in more than 20 years. Williams remarried in September after his wife, Mary Jane Thomas, died of complications from surgery a year earlier.

Previous offers: 1983, 1992-93, 1995-97, 1999, 2001

March 5: Oliver Anthony

Oliver Anthony Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

“Rich Men North of Richmond” made Oliver Anthony an instant star over the summer and was embraced as a rallying cry by conservatives and right-wing pundits. He is currently working on his first album.

March 6: Jelly Roll

Candy name Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Jelly Roll's mix of country, rock, soul, and hip-hop has helped him gain a diverse fan base. He performed a concert in September at the Woodlands Pavilion and is up for Best New Artist at next month's Grammy Awards.

March 7: Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Brian is one of the few players remaining from recent Rodeo Houston lineups. This will be his tenth time on stage.

Previous offers: 2012-19, 2022-23

March 8: Major Laser

Major Laser Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

EDM trio Major Lazer includes Houston originals Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. The group reached its commercial peak in 2015/2016 with songs featuring Bruno Mars and Justin Bieber.

March 9: Lenny Wilson

Lenny Wilson Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Wilson had a huge hit with his 2020 single “Things a Man Should Know” and became one of country music's brightest new stars. Last year, she received five Country Music Association Awards.

March 10: Los Tigres del Norte (Go Tejano Day)

Los Tigres del Norte Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

If you book Los Tigres, they will come. The legendary group returns after their record-breaking appearance in 2019. This show holds the paid attendance record at 75,586.

Previous offers: 2002, 2019

March 11: Myers Whiskey

Myers whisky Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Texas Whiskey Myers Band is the kind of act that has the potential to attract a large audience. Last year, the Turnpike Troubadours attracted nearly 75,000 fans.

March 12: Cake B and Friends

Bon B @Marco from Houston

Bun B's rotating roster of performers were highlights of the 2022 and 2023 RodeoHouston seasons. He returns with a new group of friends who will be named. Any guesses?

Previous offers: 2022-23

March 13: Nickelback

Nickelback Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

People have a lot of opinions about Nickelback. Much of it is negative, a point acknowledged in a recent documentary about the band. We expect this to light up social media.

March 14: Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

This is No. 10 for ZBB, whose showing at RodeoHouston has always been reliably strong. There's nothing like a stadium full of cowboys singing “Chicken Fried.”

Previous offers: 2011-15, 2017-19, 2023

March 15: Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Jonas Brothers were here twice in October to play their entire five albums. This will be a short night. But expect the same level of screaming.

Previous offers: 2009-10

March 16: Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

This will be Paisley's 16th performance, making him the Vet of the Year. He is a moving and engaging actor. Just be sure to delete anything embarrassing from your phone if you're sitting in the sleigh seats. Paisley is known to have gone through at least one.

Previous offers: 2001, 2005, 2008-12, 2014-19, 2022-23

March 17: Eric's Church

Eric Church Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Church made his rodeo debut in Houston in 2015 and was prominent that year. His outlaw country sound would be a welcome asset.