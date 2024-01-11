The second season of Last of Us stars Isabella Merced as Dina

“The Last of Us” has found its own series, with Isabella Merced joining the second season of the hit HBO series.

“Dina is warm, brilliant, wild, funny, moral, dangerous, and instantly likable,” said series creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. “You can search forever for an actor who embodies all of these things with ease, or you can find Isabella Merced right away. We couldn't be prouder to have her join our family.”

Merced now becomes the third new cast member announced in recent days, joining Kaitlyn Dever as well as “Beef” star Young Mazino.

Dina is described as “a free spirit whose devotion to Ellie will be tested by the brutality of the world she lives in.”

Merced has starred in a number of films in recent years, including “Rosaline” alongside Dever. Her other film credits include the lead role in the live-action film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” as well as “Instant Family” with Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne, the remake of “Father of the Bride” in Max, “Sicario: Day of the Soldier,” and “Transformers: The Last Knight.” She also has a number of high-profile film roles on the horizon, including playing Hawkgirl in Superman: Legacy, a role in Alien: Romulus, and a starring role in Madame Web.

She is repped by CAA and Peikoff Mahan.

“The Last of Us” is based on the hit video game of the same name created by Druckmann and developed by Naughty Dog. The official description states, “The story takes place twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is assigned to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsay), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins What a small job soon turns into a brutal and heartbreaking journey, as they must cross the United States and rely on each other to survive.

The cast of the first season also included Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reed, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Kevon Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson, and. Troy Baker.

The series is written and executive produced by Mazen and Druckman. They both also directed episodes of the show. Caroline Strauss and Evan Wells, president of Naughty Dog, executive produce alongside PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan as well as Rose Lam. The series is a co-production between HBO and Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, World Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog produce.

“The Last of Us” was a huge success with both critics and audiences. In addition to its excellent viewership, the show received several award nominations for its first season. He has received three Golden Globe Award nominations as well as 25 Emmy Award nominations. While the Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place on January 15, the show has already won eight Emmys at the Creative Arts Emmys. This includes wins for Outstanding Actor and Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Offerman and Reed, respectively.