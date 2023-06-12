June 12, 2023

2023 Tony Award Winners: The Complete List

Roxanne Bacchus June 12, 2023

The 76th Tony Awards took place Sunday night at the United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood with Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose as a presenter. The awards ceremony, which honors plays and musicals that opened on Broadway between April 29, 2022 and April 27, 2023, was broadcast on CBS and on the Paramount+ streaming service. A special segment aired, hosted by Julianne Hough and Skyler Astin Pluto TV ahead of the main ceremony, during which a number of awards were announced, including Lifetime Achievement honors and Best Original Score.

This year’s award ceremony, which was nearly canceled amid the Writers Guild of America strike, was presented without a script in an agreement reached with the union. (When last month’s screenwriters’ strike threatened the broadcast, the playwrights banded together to save the telecast.) The ceremony also went without an assigned opening number and writers were encouraged to pre-record their acceptance speeches.

“Kimberly Akimbo” won Best Play, and “Leopoldstadt” took home Best Play. J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell became the first non-binary actors to win in their respective categories, Best Lead Actor in a Musical and Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Jodie Comer, best known for playing a murderer on the TV show “Killing Eve,” took Tony home for her performance on the one-woman show “Prima Facie,” her first professional role.

Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”

Miriam Silverman, “The Mark in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

Beowulf Burritt, “New York, New York”

Brigitte Riefenstweil, “Leopoldstadt”

Greg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”

Caroline Downing, “Life of Pi”

Nevin Steinberg, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Tim Lutkin, “Life of Pi”

Natasha Katz, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Joel Gray and John Kander

Jerry Mitchell

Pasadena Theatre

Jason Zimbuch Young

Lisa Dunn Cave, Victoria Bailey, and Robert Fried

