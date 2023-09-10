Jimmy Buffett’s Wife Jane Slagful Thanks Fans and Doctors for Support – Billboard

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jane Slagsvall, Jimmy Buffett’s wife, shared a message on Saturday (September 9) filled with gratitude for those who have surrounded the pair and shown support throughout Buffett’s illness and career. The “Margaritaville” singer-songwriter died at the age of 76 at his home in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York, on September 1 from skin cancer.

She wrote “Jimmy was love” in tribute to her late husband. “Every cell in his body was filled with joy. He was smiling all the time, even when he was seriously ill. His sense of humor never wavered. Jimmy was always the upbeat one, always sparkling, and always making us laugh.”

Slagsvol note was published in Buffett’s official websiteAlong with two personal photos of the couple, who married in 1977 and had three children together.

“As Jimmy said a few months ago, ‘Growing old isn’t for sissies.'” The last few years have been an unimaginable challenge for Jimmy and I, and we are certainly not sissies. One thing we’ve known and experienced through every difficult moment is the feeling of being supported by Before all the people in our lives. Everywhere we went, in squares, at events, and even in hospitals, we were surrounded by love. “There is a whole world of people I want to thank for the amazing kindness you have shown us,” she wrote.

“Since those early days and throughout the decades, Jimmy’s fans have become one big, loud family,” Slagsvoll said. “Thank you for creating the most joyful community in the world. The smile Jimmy gave you from the stage touched your soul. I think that’s why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful for the community you built around him. Your compassion and support inspires and comforts me and my family.”

Known for his extremely passionate fans, known as “Parrotheads,” Buffett has had 13 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including seven Top 40 and one Top 10, and 40 entries on the Billboard 200 for albums throughout his career.

“To the teams of doctors, nurses, nursing home workers and caregivers, your compassion has been overwhelming in the best possible way,” Slagsvall wrote of the care received by Buffett, who battled Merkel cell cancer for four years. “Jimmy listened to everything you said and followed your every command. You gave him hope, even in the most desperate moments. Thank you for your persistence in searching for the best solutions at every stage of his illness. You were honest, brave and compassionate. You showed us such dignity and goodness.” “I couldn’t have asked for a better team of professionals.”

She went on to thank people who worked with Buffett — “We know that we have surrounded ourselves with the best, most honorable, and most generous people, and we know how lucky we have been all these years,” the letter said. Read – and the husband’s “generous, generous, and kind” friends. “Jimmy shone as he told you stories over long dinners while the cicadas sang,” she recalled. “He loved to take his place at the head of the table, looking out at the people he cherished. She created a microclimate of affection that surrounded us like the sun. She gave us hope. It felt like a celebration even when things were bleak.” Slagsvol also expressed her love for her family.

“One of the last songs Jimmy recorded was ‘Bubbles Up.’ “Just know you’re loved, there’s light up there, and joy is always enough,” he sings. Bubbles up. Jimmy knew he was loved. I wrote to the end, searching for the light.

“Bubbles Up” is on Buffett’s posthumous album, Strain evenly on all partswhich will be released on November 3.

Read “A Letter from Jane” in its entirety On Buffett’s website here.