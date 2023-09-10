Meghan’s most awkward moment? How the Duchess struggled with her royal aides over flowers as they tried to help her while receiving well-wishers in Windsor after the Queen’s death

It was the moment that warmed hearts across the country in the days following the Queen’s death, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Prince and Princess of Wales on a tour of Windsor.

However, Meghan Markle, 42, suffered an awkward moment of her own when she struggled with a royal aide over bouquets during the event.

A video shows the Duchess working with royal aides to collect the flowers, with fans noticing a seemingly passing disagreement over what should happen to the bouquets.

When she was approached by an aide who wanted to take the growing number of tribute flowers from her, the footage showed that the princess initially said she would place them at the gates herself.

A second assistant then asked them again moments later and the Duchess politely thanked them for their help and finally handed them flowers.

Meghan Markle, 42, suffered an awkward moment of her own as she tussled with a royal aide over flower bouquets while walking around Windsor following the Queen’s death.

The walk-through is believed to be a clear improvement between Prince William and Harry and their wives when they made their first public appearance since March 2020.

United in their grief over the Queen’s death, the quartet – once dubbed the ‘Fabulous Four’ – appeared in black at Windsor Castle to inspect the sea of ​​tributes placed outside the doors of the Berkshire estate and chat to those who had gathered to pay their respects to the late Queen.

While the foursome were greeted with applause as they walked through the gates of Windsor Castle together to honor Her Majesty’s legacy, there was some speculation from bystanders that the Duchess of Sussex was reluctant to hand flowers to one of her aides. It was given to her by a philanthropist.

The mother-of-two was seen taking flowers from royal fans in the crowd, who seemed keen to add their bouquets to a large floral tribute in front of the gates.

Meghan indicated to a royal aide that she was happy to continue collecting flowers in her arms, before another staff member approached her, appearing to tell her they had to take them from her.

Only when another royal aide approached her did she deliver the flowers, but her apparent promise to take the flowers to the gates herself was broken.

Royal fans speculated that Meghan did not know that her aides wanted to take the flowers from her for her safety.

Some pointed out that flower bouquets could contain dangerous materials or explosives, which is why members of the royal family should not carry them.

Meghan “wanted to deliver flowers to the huge pink tribute ceremony” at the Windsor Gates, but her aides asked her to deliver the tribute flowers; She was captured here thanking an aide but telling him she would lay the flowers herself

The assistant turns on his heel, Megan still holding the flowers in her hand

Another clip showed a conversation between Meghan and an aide, where it was explained to the Duchess of Sussex that she needed to deliver flowers, which she eventually did.

The Duchess was handed several bouquets of flowers by royal fans who were waiting in the crowd, but it seemed they were keen to hold on to them.

Meghan indicated to a royal aide that she was happy to continue collecting flowers in her arms, before another staff member approached her, appearing to tell her they had to take them.

Meghan was seen hugging the children in the crowd, and even offered hugs to some of the waiting mourners, but others… The crowd greeted Meghan with stone faces this evening as she took part in the tour.

The reunion was the couple’s first public appearance since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020, just weeks before the coronavirus lockdown.

Harry and Meghan, who dramatically left their frontline duties two years ago to strike out on their own in California and then levied a series of shocking accusations against the company, held hands as they looked on in greeting, with Harry lovingly placing his hand at one point on Meghan’s back.

They were seen pointing and discussing different greetings while members of the crowd waved at them.

A source at Kensington Palace in London said that the Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales.

The Sussexes’ friend and favorite journalist Omid Scobie later claimed on Twitter that the invitation was made at the “eleventh hour”.

The “Fabulous Four” gathered at Windsor to mourn the Queen’s death; This was the first time the couples had been together in public since March 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex view the tributes left after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle

However, indicating that William was ready to extend an olive branch to Harry and work to thaw the ice between them, he declared: “This is undoubtedly an important moment in the history of the relationship between the brothers.”

Meanwhile, the Duchess was seen hugging a little girl in the crowd at Windsor Castle.

Meghan walked to a section of the crowd and approached a teenager who was seen holding her hand over her mouth in shock. The pair spoke briefly for a few moments and Meghan could be seen assuring her by placing her hand on her shoulder.

Then the girl said: “Can I give you a hug?” Megan was seen nodding her head before leaning in and giving her a tight hug. The touching moment was filmed by other members of the crowd.