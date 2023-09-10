Joe Jonas Seems to Address Sophie Turner’s Divorce at Los Angeles – Billboard Gala

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Joe Jonas apparently spoke to fans about his divorce from Sophie Turner during the Jonas Brothers’ recent tour stop in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old musician took a moment during the brother trio’s concert at Dodger Stadium on Saturday (September 9) to address his “tough week” amid filing for divorce from his wife. game of thrones The actress on Tuesday (September 5).

Before performing the Turner-inspired song “Hesitate,” from the JoBros’ 2019 album, Happiness beginsthe singer shared some emotional words with the packed Los Angeles audience.

“It’s been a tough week.” Jonas saidWho wasn’t wearing his wedding ring on the show. “I just want to say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thanks everyone for your love and support. My family and I love you guys.”

The day after filing the petition, Jonas and Turner shared a joint statement via Instagram, saying the decision to separate was reached “mutually” and “amicably.” They also seem to be addressing the constant speculation from fans and media outlets such as TMZ“There are many speculative stories about why, but this is a truly united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” he said.

The former couple met in 2016, and married in two ceremonies in 2019. The first was a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in May, held right after attending the Billboard Music Awards, where the Jonas Brothers had just performed. They then held a lavish wedding at the end of June in the south of France.

Jonas and Turner have two children together: daughter Willa, 3, and daughter Willa, 14 months, whose name has not yet been revealed.