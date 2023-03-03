Billie Eilish says she has deleted all of her social media apps

(CNN) Billie Eilish She says she deleted it Social media Apps from her phone due to her complex relationship with the internet.

The Grammy-winning singer, who has been less active on digital platforms in recent weeks, explained her decision to step away from social media platforms during an appearance on the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, alongside her brother Finneas.

“I don’t look at him anymore,” said the 21-year-old. in a segment of the episode, which has not yet been broadcast. “I deleted everything from my phone.”

Eilish noted that the move was a “huge deal” for her as the self-proclaimed “baby of the internet.”

“I feel like I grew up in the perfect time to use the Internet when the Internet wasn’t so convenient that I didn’t have a childhood. I really did have a childhood, and I was doing things all the time,” Eilish said. “It was like computers and games on computers, but just barely.”

The singer-songwriter continued, “And then when I became a teenager, there were the iPhones, and then I got a little older, there was everything that became, but being a teen and a teen on the Internet, those were my people, I was one of them.”

However, as her fame grew, Eilish found herself turning off whenever she encountered herself online. “I’m someone who goes online…and slowly the videos I’m watching and the things I see on the Internet are, like, about me. I’m, like, ‘Eww, you stink.'” ” I do not like that “. She said.

She recalled watching a “serious video” of herself online stating that she was a “terrible person” and sharing that another thing that “scares” her about the Internet “is how naive it makes you feel”.

She said, “I believe in anything I read on the internet. I do! I know that fact is stupid and I shouldn’t because I have proof that all of it isn’t true. Almost none of it is true.” “It’s, like, little things, like little white lies that go over everyone’s heads, but everyone believes in them.”

According to news outlets including Rolling Stone, the full episode will be available on March 27th. CNN has contacted Team Coco, the company that produces O’Brien’s podcast, for further comment.

Eilish has spoken out many times about her online media presence, body positivity, and the unrealistic expectations placed on young women.

She said, “If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman.” In 2021, a short film titled It’s Not My ResponsibilityShared on YouTube. If I get rid of the layers, I’m a bitch. Although you have never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?”