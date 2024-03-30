Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed on a tropical vacation

“Hearst and Yahoo Magazines may earn a commission or revenue on some items through these links.”

It seems so Us Weeklysource He was right after all Taylor Swift And Travis Kelsey Take time off before release Section of tortured poets next month. It was a couple Filmed somewhere Tropical in photos posted by unverified Instagram celebrity gossip DeuxMoi. They appeared walking side by side on the sidewalk.

TMZ Fan theories about where Swift went have been reported based on public statements about her private plane travels, but it's worth noting that no location has been identified with the photos and Swift hasn't shared anything about being on vacation.

we' The source said last week that Swift and Kelsey were exploring the idea of ​​taking a trip: “At the end of the month they're still talking about going on a special vacation where no one can find them before her new album comes out.”

Swift has not been photographed since completing her final Eras tour concert in Singapore. it was Back in Los Angeles at the Oscars on Sunday She attended Madonna's very special concert with Kelsey.

One of the guests at the party said the people That Swift and Kelsey were “on the patio and in a great mood.” “He was protective of her and she was cheerful and glowing, and they seemed very happy together and loving the night.”

Another source said the people Swift and Kelsey are “spending time in Los Angeles together.” [during her break]. They are still very happy. They are so cute together.

Before seeing off on vacation, Swift and Kelsey were last seen grabbing dinner at the members-only Bird Streets Club on Saturday. “Taylor was very nice to everyone. They stayed for over two hours,” a source said. we Yesterday, they confirmed their visit. No pictures came out of it.

Swift is on break from tour Until May 9, when she begins her European journey in Paris. Kelce, of course, is in his NFL offseason after winning a Super Bowl with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The couple, who has Been dating for less than a yearThey remain very serious about their relationship. A source said Entertainment tonight On March 10, Swift considered Travis a true partner and someone she could have a real future with.

