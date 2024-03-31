Actor Chance Perdomo dies at the age of 27

Los Angeles-born actor Chance Perdomo, star of “Gen V” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” has died in a motorcycle accident, his representatives said Saturday. He was 27 years old.

“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life were felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will live on in those he loved,” Perdomo representatives said in a statement. “We ask that you respect the family's wish for privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

His representatives told The Times that there were no other vehicles involved in Friday's accident. They did not reveal further details about the accident, including its location.

“We cannot wrap our heads around this,” producers of “Gen V” said in a statement. “For those of us who knew and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind and lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense is meaningless.

Most recently, Perdomo played Andre Anderson in the Amazon Prime superhero series, which premiered in September. The studio said that production of the second season will be postponed as a result of the actor's death.

“The entire Generation 5 family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo,” Amazon, MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said in a statement.

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles in 1996 and grew up in Southampton, England. His childhood fascination with child actors on children's television led to an early decision to pursue a career in acting, according to the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

“When I was about two years old, I told my mom that I wanted to be two things,” Perdomo said BAFTA said In 2019. “I said, ‘I want to be the first black president of the United States, and I want to be on Barney.’” “

Perdomo briefly studied law before being offered a role in the BBC series Hetty Feather in 2017. He received a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Actor in the 2018 BBC film Killed by My Debt, and was honored with a Breakthrough Brit Award. From BAFTA. In 2019 for his role in the series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

In a video produced for his Breakthrough Brit tribute, Perdomo spoke about the power of art and representation to create change. He added: “There is no sense in just shouting at someone.” “But if you can connect with them emotionally and get them thinking outside of their peripheral vision to somewhere else, it can shift their perspectives and hopefully lead to more lasting change.”