November 8, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The fate of the Kelly Clarkson show revealed

The fate of the Kelly Clarkson show revealed

Roxanne Bacchus November 8, 2022 1 min read

Resembles Kelly Clarkson Booked and busy for the next few years.

Not just a music star back As a coach in season 23 of the soundbut her day series The Kelly Clarkson Show It was renewed for two more seasons until 2025, as announced on November 7.

Currently in its fourth season, the series – distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios – has won multiple day amy Outstanding Entertainment Program and Host Awards since the show’s premiere in 2019.

Not to mention that many of her beloved songs of “Kellyoke” have gone viral very quickly, including her Billie Eilish‘s “Happier than ever” to me Olivia Rodrigo‘s “traitor. “

In a press release, Tracy Wilson—Executive Vice President, Guild Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal – Clarkson is called “one of the brightest stars of our time.”

She continued, “With more than 500 watch hours across broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show It was home to entertaining stories, inspiring important conversations and connecting with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class production team, we will continue to build on the show’s success and legacy.”

See also  What does Will Smith's resignation from the Academy mean for the actor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Andy Taylor, former Duran Duran guitarist, has stage 4 cancer

November 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Kris Jenner hangs out with her Toy Boy boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, days after his 67th birthday

November 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Olivia Rodrigo looks sexy and sweet as Carly Simon inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

November 7, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

1 min read

The fate of the Kelly Clarkson show revealed

November 8, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

The sad fate of ancient navigators with good ballistics

November 8, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

hit Ted Cruz with beer during the Astros World Series show in Houston; The man was arrested

November 8, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Mass Effect 5 development ‘going very well’, BioWare releases new teaser

November 8, 2022 Len Houle