The fate of the Kelly Clarkson show revealed

Resembles Kelly Clarkson Booked and busy for the next few years.

Not just a music star back As a coach in season 23 of the soundbut her day series The Kelly Clarkson Show It was renewed for two more seasons until 2025, as announced on November 7.

Currently in its fourth season, the series – distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios – has won multiple day amy Outstanding Entertainment Program and Host Awards since the show’s premiere in 2019.

Not to mention that many of her beloved songs of “Kellyoke” have gone viral very quickly, including her Billie Eilish‘s “Happier than ever” to me Olivia Rodrigo‘s “traitor. “

In a press release, Tracy Wilson—Executive Vice President, Guild Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal – Clarkson is called “one of the brightest stars of our time.”

She continued, “With more than 500 watch hours across broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show It was home to entertaining stories, inspiring important conversations and connecting with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways. Together, with our best-in-class production team, we will continue to build on the show’s success and legacy.”