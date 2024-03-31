King Charles will appear before the public at Easter Mass in the church

31 March 2024, 00:15 GMT Updated 1 hour ago

Comment on the photo, King Charles spoke of his “sadness” at missing Maundy Thursday Mass and sent a voice message instead

King Charles is set to make his most important public appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

The King will join the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at Easter Mass at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend, as Catherine continues her treatment for cancer.

The king has continued some work since his diagnosis, but all engagements so far have been in private.

His attendance at church mass on Easter morning will be seen as an encouraging sign of his health.

The BBC recognizes that this does not represent the beginning of a return to public duties, but rather a cautious first step back into the public eye.

Members of the public tend to gather near the church to catch a glimpse of the royal family before Easter Mass, and it is believed the King will receive crowds from a distance, depending on the weather.

Comment on the photo, The Prince and Princess of Wales, who were pictured at Easter Mass last year with their children, will not attend this year

The King and Queen will be seated apart from other members of the congregation, but it is understood that this is simply because they will be seated in the traditional section of the church.

The king did not attend public events this year after being treated for an enlarged prostate and later revealed that he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales revealed in a video announcement that she was undergoing preventive cancer treatment.

Catherine underwent abdominal surgery in January, when no cancer was known to be present, but subsequent tests showed it was.

There is no early return to the official duties expected of the princess.

The type of cancer affecting the king or Catherine has not been revealed.

The diagnoses have depleted the ranks of senior working royals.

Queen Camilla has led the royal family's ranks over the past few months, increasingly taking solo trips that were previously the responsibility of her husband.

Prince William has continued projects like Earthshot and Homewards, but will likely limit his travels to stay close to home and protect some sort of normal family life.