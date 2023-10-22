Taylor Swift lands in Kansas City for another Chiefs game

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. It’s the third straight Chiefs home game Swift has attended amid confirmed rumors she’s dating Travis Kelce. Swift was back in Mahomes’ lineup for the game. She was seen watching the game with Brittany, Sterling and Jackson Mahomes. KMBC 9 was able to confirm that the pop icon’s plane did indeed touch down in Kansas City before the game. You can watch a video of the Swift plane landing at the downtown airport in the video player above. It’s a different player in the NFL who has seemingly confirmed Swift’s presence in the upcoming AFC West game, former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar. The retired longtime QB posted a photo with Swift before the game. CBS correspondent Tracy Wolfson also confirmed that the Grammy winner will return to GEHA Stadium on Sunday. Source: tight end Travis Kelce himself. With the Chiefs off last weekend following an appearance on Thursday Night Football, Kelce and Swift were seen holding hands following their appearance on Saturday Night Live. A closer look at Swift’s game-day outfit shows the singer-songwriter wearing one of her signature friendship bracelets as the Chiefs’ 87th kickoff against the Chargers takes place at 3:25 PM on Sunday. Get Kansas City Chiefs game tickets by clicking here: Ticketmaster | stubhub | SeatGeek | Live Seats | Ticket City

Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s the third straight Chiefs home game that Swift has attended amid confirmed rumors that she’s dating Travis Kelce.

Swift was back in Mahomes’ lineup for the game. She was seen watching the game with Brittany, Sterling and Jackson Mahomes.

KMBC 9 was able to confirm that the pop icon’s plane did indeed touch down in Kansas City before the game. You can watch a video of the Swift plane landing at the downtown airport in the video player above.

It’s a different player in the NFL who has seemingly confirmed Swift’s presence in the upcoming AFC West game, former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar. The retired longtime QB posted a photo with Swift before the game.

CBS correspondent Tracy Wolfson also confirmed that the Grammy winner will return to GEHA Stadium on Sunday. Source: tight end Travis Kelce himself.

With the Chiefs departing last weekend after their appearance on Thursday Night Football, Kelce and Swift were seen holding hands after their appearance on Saturday Night Live.

A closer look at Swift’s outfit shows the singer-songwriter wearing one of her signature friendship bracelets with the number 87 on it.

The Chiefs kick off against the Chargers at 3:25 PM on Sunday.

