arrest of actor Joseph Gatt; Sexual intercourse with an alleged minor – deadline

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, the Cybercrime Against Children Task Force, announced the arrest of the actor Joseph Gatt Under a pending criminal warrant for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense under the California Penal Code.

Gatt, 50, had supporting parts in 2011 oxAnd The star slowly makes its way into the dark And Dumbo. On the small screen, he appeared as Thenn Warg game of thrones as well as in treesAnd Teen WolfAnd Ray Donovan And NCIS: New Orleans.

Police allege that at 4:45 a.m. on April 6, investigators filed a residential search warrant at Gatt’s Fairfax-area home, saying they did so “after receiving information that Gatt had engaged in sexually explicit online contact with a minor across state lines.” The actor “was subsequently arrested by investigators due to a pending felony warrant for … contacting a minor for sexual assault.”

The Los Angeles Police statment In this regard, he notes, the ministry is “seeking to identify any additional victims.”

Later, Jat posted a statement on his social media channels describing the allegations as “terrifying and totally untrue”. “I have confirmed errors and misinformation in today’s press release,” the representative said, but noted that he is “fully cooperating with the police and LAPD to get to the bottom of the matter.”