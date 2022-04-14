April 14, 2022

Frank Langella leaves Netflix after investigation into misconduct | US TV

Roxanne Bacchus April 14, 2022 2 min read

Oscar Nominated Actor Frank Angela He is out of Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher after an investigation into misconduct.

according to The Hollywood Reporter And Limit, the 84-year-old Frost/Nixon star was found “involved in unacceptable behavior on the set.” The series, which was midway through production, is based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to The Guardian that the report is accurate.

An investigation was reportedly launched after Angela was accused of making inappropriate comments to a star.

The actor was not scheduled to be on set this week and filming will continue with scenes that do not include his character until the role is re-cast.

Angela was cast as Roderick Usher, a role previously played by Vincent Price in the 1960 film House of Usher, alongside Carla Gugino, Mark Hamill, and Mary McDonnell. The series comes from Mike Flanagan, whose work includes The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and Doctor Sleep. The series has been described as “an epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy”.

Angela was nominated for an Academy Award for her role as Richard Nixon in Frost/Nixon, and her most recent roles have included Judge Julius Hoffman in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Seb on the Showtime series Kidding. He is also known for his theatrical work, winning four Tony Awards.

The Guardian has contacted Angela’s representatives for comment.

