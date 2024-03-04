New York Times crossword puzzle editor Will Shortz says he's recovering from a stroke

Will Shortz, the New York Times crossword puzzle editor and host of NPR's “Sunday Puzzle,” is recovering from a stroke, he said Sunday.
Mr. Shortz, who is 71 and has worked at The Times for three decades, shared the health update in a recorded message: Aired on Sunday At the end of the puzzle quiz segment during NPR's “Weekend Edition Sunday” program.
“Guys, this is Will Shortz. Sorry I've been out the last few weeks. I had a stroke last February 4th and have been in rehab since then, but I'm making progress.” “I'm looking forward to being back with new puzzles soon.”
Weekend Edition Sunday host Aisha Rascoe wished Mr. Shortz a speedy recovery.
“We here at Weekend Edition love Will and I know everyone at home loves him too and we are rooting for him and very hopeful and know that he will feel better soon,” she said during the clip.
Mr. Shortz, who last year celebrated his 30th anniversary as crossword editor of The Times, also founded the American Crossword Championship, spent 15 years as a games magazine editor, and appeared weekly as the puzzle master on “Weekend Edition Sunday.” “
“When I was a kid, I imagined a life where I was sitting in an attic somewhere, making my little puzzles for $15 each, and somehow getting by,” he said in a 2017 interview with The Times. “I actually wrote a paper in eighth grade about what I wanted to do with my life, which was to become a professional puzzle maker.”
Despite his middle school teacher's doubts about this dream, Mr. Shortz went on to design a degree at Indiana University in enigma science—the scientific study of enigma as they relate to semiotics, culture, and cognition. He also studied law.
In 1993, Mr. Shortz became the Times' fourth puzzle editor, and in an interview last year, he recalls telling his hiring editor at the time that he hoped to “preserve the quality and intellectual rigor of crossword puzzles” while bringing in younger contributors. New topics and modern vocabulary.
He said crossword content should have a lasting cultural impact, which he defined as “at least five to ten years.”
Mr. Shortz could not immediately be reached Sunday for further comment on his recovery and when he might return to work.
Jordan Cohen, a spokesman for The New York Times, said in an email that the newspaper had been in “regular contact” with Mr. Shortz and wished him “the best on his way to what he expects to be a full recovery.” Mr Cohen added: “We look forward to having him back in action when he is ready.”
An NPR spokeswoman shared Mr. Shortz's broadcast statement via email on Sunday, but did not immediately respond to questions about when he might return to work.
