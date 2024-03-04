New York Times crossword puzzle editor Will Shortz says he's recovering from a stroke

Will Shortz, the New York Times crossword puzzle editor and host of NPR's “Sunday Puzzle,” is recovering from a stroke, he said Sunday.

Mr. Shortz, who is 71 and has worked at The Times for three decades, shared the health update in a recorded message: Aired on Sunday At the end of the puzzle quiz segment during NPR's “Weekend Edition Sunday” program.

“Guys, this is Will Shortz. Sorry I've been out the last few weeks. I had a stroke last February 4th and have been in rehab since then, but I'm making progress.” “I'm looking forward to being back with new puzzles soon.”

Weekend Edition Sunday host Aisha Rascoe wished Mr. Shortz a speedy recovery.

“We here at Weekend Edition love Will and I know everyone at home loves him too and we are rooting for him and very hopeful and know that he will feel better soon,” she said during the clip.