Justin Bieber's mother celebrates his 30th birthday with photo memories

To celebrate Justin Bieber's 30th birthday, his mom took a trip down memory lane!





In honor of the singer's special day on Friday, Bieber's mother, Pattie Mallette, shared a song Instagram share Full of childhood photos of the star, from her pregnancy to her teenage years!





Mallett, 48, began the carousel with a sweet photo of a young Bieber swinging a bowl and a surprised expression, before adding a photo of herself showing off her bump while pregnant with the future star.













In other photos, the young singer wears a bucket hat — and wears the arm cover of a chair as a hat — while newborn Bieber wears a pair of green overalls.





Later in the show, Mallett showed off some photos of what appeared to be Bieber's tween and teen years before returning to today with a snapshot of the star's 30th birthday celebrations.





In the final photo, the “Baby” singer can be seen ringing in three decades with his loved ones and a large two-tier cake covered in candles.





Justin Bieber in a photo posted by his mother.

Pattie Mallett/Instagram



In the caption, Mallett wrote a sweet birthday message to her son: “30 years! Just like this. Happy birthday Justin.”





“I'm not going to lie, I've gotten some good screams this week when I look back through the pictures that remind me,” she continued. “Time passes quickly.”





“It's been amazing to watch you become the man you are today @justinbieber. I'm honored to be your mom. I love you more than you know,” she added. “I can't wait to see the great things God has planned for you in the future. You haven't seen anything yet!





Justin Bieber in a photo posted by his mother.

Pattie Mallett/Instagram



Never miss a story – sign up for it People's free daily newsletter To stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.





Bieber was also honored on his 30th birthday by his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who gave a gift Instagram share For the musical “Delicious” on Friday.





Hailey's post began with a video of the couple – who have been married since 2018 – kissing. She also included an old photo of Justin and a different angle of his birthday cake, as well as several shots of the couple over the years.





The model wrote in the caption: “30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!!🥹😭 That was fast. Words can never truly describe your beauty.”





She added: “Happy birthday to you…the love of my life, for life.”