Ray: The singer-songwriter makes history by winning six Brit Awards

It was Rae's night as she made history at the Brit Awards, winning six of the seven awards she was nominated for – beating Blur, Adele and Harry Styles' record of four wins at one ceremony.

She is also the first woman to win Songwriter of the Year.

While receiving her award barefoot, she said: “The artist I was three years ago did not believe that I was in control of things. I am my own boss.”

Dua Lipa won the Best Pop Act award, while Kylie Minogue won the Global Icon Award.

Dua Lipa thanked her fans for “giving me this radical feeling of confidence that I can do anything.”

She also thanked her father and manager, Dukajin Lipa, calling him “Dadger Doggie,” and added: “I am so grateful that we were able to do this together.”

Ray's first award for Song of the Year for Escapism was given to former Postmistress Jo Hamilton, who was a victim of the Horizon IT scandal.

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Dua Lipa thanks 'Dadager Dougie'

Ms Hamilton, who was falsely accused of stealing £36,000 from the Post Office, said on stage at London's O2 arena: “I want to thank everyone in the country for the love and support they have given the Postmasters.

“Please can you continue to support us because, despite what the government says, they do not pay postmasters.”

Clearly amazed and awestruck by her triumph, Ray took her grandmother Agatha with her on stage as she collected her sixth studio album, to collect Album of the Year. It was introduced by her former headteacher at Brits, Stuart Worden.

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Rae thanked her grandmother Agatha for “staying up until three in the morning praying for me.”

Rae – whose hits also include Cigarette, Second and Welcome to the Winter – faced years of rejection from her record label before she was released from her contract, allowing her to keep the songs she wrote.

The singer-songwriter decided to release it herself, and her song Escapism went viral on TikTok and then went to number one.

“You don't understand what this means to me,” the singer said between sobs. “I ugly cry on national television.

“All I wanted to be was an artist, and now I'm an artist with album of the year. Thank you so much, it's too much – come on, grandma, let's go.”

The presentation was presented by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp.

Amfo, who had Ray's “first radio play” on BBC Radio 1 10 years ago, told the singer: “There's no such thing as an overnight success, I'm so proud of you.”

Ray also called on the music industry to “give songwriters major royalties”, saying: “That means if the songs win big, the writers win too – please allow that to happen.”

The award for Best International Artist was won by the American singer and songwriter SZA, who was able to beat stars including the powerful singer Taylor Swift.

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Kylie Minogue sang a variety of songs including her debut song Can't Get You Out of My Head

Kylie, who has sold more than 80 million records globally, was the first female artist to have a number one album in five consecutive decades in the UK. When she received her award, she said she would “cry with Ray.”

“It's been 36 years and counting,” she said. “What makes me love music and connecting with people.”

“There's still a part of me that's a 14-year-old girl who dreams of making music. Thank you to anyone who's been a part of my journey. You own my heart forever and always.”

She sang a medley of her songs with several outfits, and appeared on a giant platform in a flowy PVC dress. She took it off to reveal a white dress and black thigh-high boots, and joined her dancers at stage level.

Kylie followed up on her success at the Grammy Awards last month, where she won her second award two decades after taking home her first.

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, Kylie Minogue opened with her latest hit song Padam Padam

Other winners of the evening included Calvin Harris, who won Best Dance.

He kissed his wife, BBC Radio 1 DJ Vic Hope, as he received his award and thanked his collaborator, singer Ellie Goulding.

“Eli, I wouldn't be on this stage this year if it wasn't for you, what you brought to Miracle was incredible,” he said, referring to their single.

“I couldn't have done that with anyone else in this room.”

Miley Cyrus won International Single of the Year for her hugely successful single “Flowers,” and Jungle also won Group of the Year.

The three hosts included a skit in which they donned the mantles of traitors, replicating the hit BBC One TV show by casting votes for who should perform next.

They are only joined by two other contestants on the show – Ross Carson and his mother Diane, both of whom lost out on the big prize, but have gained popularity since leaving the show.

Although the moment was well received by fans, some viewers of the show on X were quick to poke fun at other aspects of it.

One X user compared the audience to a “sad Oompa Loompa” in the ill-fated Willy Wonka Experience, which went viral on social media recently. They wrote: “Gosh, this is all so low on energy… Did ITV give them half a cup of lemonade and one jelly?”

but said one user The ceremony was “beating the Grammy Awards in every way by being an actual awards ceremony that recognizes talent, not Payola.”

“This is how you do it. Against all odds. Come on our girl… you couldn't be prouder!!!!!” I posted on X.

Another user mocked executives at the old Raye's record label, with a gif of Homer Simpson, from the TV series The Simpsons, disappearing back into a fence.