Hard to Understand – The New York Times

Saturday Mystery – This is a beautiful, lavish grid from John Hawksley, who created three previous mysteries for The Times, and they all have interesting geometry. This wide open, stacks of five 11-word entries both in transit and landing, is quite a central item, and nine of those 10 entries are debuts.

It would be understandable if a solution chose mesh edges like this for a while, right? That was my style, anyway; I needed to fill in all the chunky corners, which are a bit nicer than the center, to get a few crosshairs on which to build another phase of attack.

difficult evidence

31a. Would it help if I told you that the “Roman statesman for whom a city in the Midwest is named” got his name from the Latin for “Chili on spaghetti? Just kidding, the real meaning wouldn’t work for me, at least: CINCINNATUS means “to have curly hair.” Cincinnati was known as Losantiville until 1790, renamed after a community founded for Preserving the ideals of the American Revolution.

32a. This is great wordplay, especially if you get to it after solving 24A, because the clues are almost twins. 24A, “Find a time for,” is pretty straightforward: Get started. This deadpan entry suggested to me that 32A, “finds a time, in a way,” might be a similar workday. Instead, the answer is a high-minded pun on a technology that determines the age of organic matter, CARBON DATES. (Wonder if Scientists still use carbon-14 dating? It was developed in the 1940s but is still mainstream, with improvements.)