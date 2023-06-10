Amy Schumer reveals why she quit Barbie

Amy Schumer revealed that “creative differences” led her to walk away from a starring role as Barbie in the initial film of the same name.

Schumer was set to play the iconic doll in a project that Sony Pictures had the right to bring back in 2016. reported variety. She later cited “scheduling struggles” as her reason for leaving the film months later.

The comedian, interviewed by Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” Thursday, said the upcoming film, which now stars Margot Robbie, “looks great” before describing why she left the previous project.

“It was really just creative differences but you know, there’s a new team behind it and it seems very feminist and cool so I’m going to watch the movie,” Schumer said.

“Didn’t it feel so feminine and cool when you participated in it?” Cohen asked.

“Yeah, yeah,” Schumer replied.

The comedian previously opened up about her decision to leave Sony’s “Barbie” during an interview Hollywood Reporter last year.

“They certainly didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested,” Schumer said.

Schumer’s script saw Barbie as an inventor and the studio requested that her invention be a high heel made of Jell-O. Then, she received a pair from Manolo Blanks to “celebrate,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The idea that this is exactly what every woman wants, out there,” she said, “I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong girl.'”

Warner Bros. acquired It later acquired the film rights to Barbie in 2018, while Robbie, who is also serving as a producer on the film, was confirmed to star in the following year.