50 Cent used the ‘unwritten laws of power’ to make $10 million for the movie

Over the course of his decades-long career, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has learned a thing or two about success.

He is a Grammy Award winning rapper, successful entrepreneur, and a A prolific actor A star and producer in both television and film. But Jackson didn’t break into show business overnight. in Interview with EagleExplaining how his past success helped him break into Hollywood.

“One of the unwritten laws of power is to appear like you don’t need anything,” Jackson said. “Because everyone will do you a favor when you don’t need it.”

Jackson met film producer Avi Lerner when he was a millionaire from his rap career.

Because he was “in a financial place and I don’t need a single thing from him,” he said Lerner was open to talking to him about business.

“Because I was interested in what he developed as a business, he was excited about my interest,” he said. “Maybe more than the average person’s view.”

His interactions with Lerner “helped me understand Hollywood,” Jackson said, and soon he was making films through his production company Cheetah Vision, which had raised $200 million in funding from people Jackson met while traveling who wanted to invest in film production.

The films’ budgets were relatively low, and allowed Jackson to gain experience as a producer while also making money.

“I paid close to $10 million for each of these movies,” he said. “So I pushed myself to learn how to be involved in these projects.”

Jackson has since produced dozens of TV shows and movies — like “Power” and “Power Book II: Ghost” — with more on the way. He will receive top billing in the upcoming Expend4bles movie with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham.

Don’t Miss: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, your work, and your life? Subscribe to our new newsletter!

Get CNBC for free Warren Buffett’s Guide to Investingwhich summarizes the #1 billionaire’s best advice for ordinary investors, the do’s and don’ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple how-to guide.