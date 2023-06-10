June 11, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

50 Cent used the ‘unwritten laws of power’ to make $10 million for the movie

Roxanne Bacchus June 10, 2023 2 min read

Over the course of his decades-long career, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has learned a thing or two about success.

He is a Grammy Award winning rapper, successful entrepreneur, and a A prolific actor A star and producer in both television and film. But Jackson didn’t break into show business overnight. in Interview with EagleExplaining how his past success helped him break into Hollywood.

“One of the unwritten laws of power is to appear like you don’t need anything,” Jackson said. “Because everyone will do you a favor when you don’t need it.”

Jackson met film producer Avi Lerner when he was a millionaire from his rap career.

Because he was “in a financial place and I don’t need a single thing from him,” he said Lerner was open to talking to him about business.

“Because I was interested in what he developed as a business, he was excited about my interest,” he said. “Maybe more than the average person’s view.”

His interactions with Lerner “helped me understand Hollywood,” Jackson said, and soon he was making films through his production company Cheetah Vision, which had raised $200 million in funding from people Jackson met while traveling who wanted to invest in film production.

The films’ budgets were relatively low, and allowed Jackson to gain experience as a producer while also making money.

“I paid close to $10 million for each of these movies,” he said. “So I pushed myself to learn how to be involved in these projects.”

Jackson has since produced dozens of TV shows and movies — like “Power” and “Power Book II: Ghost” — with more on the way. He will receive top billing in the upcoming Expend4bles movie with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham.

See also  Bono presents a "peace party" at Kyiv metro station and visits bombed cities

Don’t Miss: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, your work, and your life? Subscribe to our new newsletter!

Get CNBC for free Warren Buffett’s Guide to Investingwhich summarizes the #1 billionaire’s best advice for ordinary investors, the do’s and don’ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple how-to guide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Amy Schumer reveals why she quit Barbie

June 10, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Hard to Understand – The New York Times

June 10, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Jerry Seinfeld announces the San Francisco show at the Chase Center

June 9, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

50 Cent used the ‘unwritten laws of power’ to make $10 million for the movie

June 10, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Newly discovered dinosaur Iani may be the species’ “last gasp” on a changing planet

June 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

McGrath: The Blue Jays screwed up Anthony Bass and failed the LGBTQ+ community in the process

June 10, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Cryptocurrency Collapse: Bitcoin Falls, Smaller Digital Currencies Tumble In Wake Of SEC Campaign

June 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley