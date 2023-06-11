The injured Gladiator sequel crew members perform in a stunt sequence on set

June 11, 2023

Roxanne Bacchus June 11, 2023

The original Gladiator was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won five

Several crew members who were filming Gladiator sequel in Morocco were injured in a sudden work accident on set.

Paramount Pictures, the film’s producer, said the injuries were not life-threatening and occurred during the filming of a planned stunt series.

The statement said that the crew members “are all in a stable condition and are still receiving treatment.”

earlier this week, I mentioned the sun An explosion occurred and six people went to the hospital.

A source told the newspaper, “It was terrifying – a huge ball of fire shot up and captured several crew members on its way. In my years of filming I had never witnessed an accident so frightening.”

They added, “Everyone who participated, from the lower-profile contestants to the star names, was shaken by this.”

In a statement, a Paramount Pictures spokesperson said, “Full safety and medical services teams on site were able to move quickly so that those affected could receive needed care immediately.”

They said it has “strict health and safety measures in place on all of our products” and will take “all necessary precautions as we resume production”.

According to Variety, None of the cast members were injured but six people have received treatment for burn injuries and four are still in hospital.

Sir Ridley Scott, who directed the original 2000 historical drama, returns to direct the second installment, which is due for release in November 2024.

No title has yet been announced for the sequel, which stars “Normal People” Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nelson.

The original film won five Academy Awards, including Best Actor for Russell Crowe, who played Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius alongside Joaquin Phoenix as Emperor Commodus.

The film, set at the height of the Roman Empire, sees Maximus start out as a war hero before being forced to become a gladiator.

Gladiator grossed $457m (£355m) at the box office and revived the epic historical drama genre, which had fallen out of fashion for decades.

