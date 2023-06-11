WWE Also Changes Rhea Ripley’s Title Why Asuka Was Changed Internal Frustration Over Billing Plans For Tag Titles More

WWE SmackDown on Friday saw Asuka become the WWE Women’s Champion after handing over the RAW Women’s Championship. This was another example of WWE going to great lengths to streamline their titles, which we saw most recently with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and as we’ll see in two weeks when the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Alba Fire and Isla take on Dons Champions. WWE Women’s Tag Team Ronda Rousey and Chyna Baszler in a title unification match.

A new report from Fightful Select reports how a WWE source confirmed the obvious – that Asuka’s submission ceremony was done to clean up the RAW and SmackDown title status that was muddied by the WWE Draft. An exchange was rumored, much like WWE did to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in 2021, but they went in a much different direction.

WWE officials also wanted Asuka’s belt to look like Reigns’ new belt to help picture everything on a plane, which has been the case for the past several years.

It has been noted that SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is also set to receive some sort of tweak to her title, either in name or appearance, or possibly both.

In regards to the unification of the women’s tag team titles, the word is that at the time the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles were formed, in March 2021, there were so many titles in NXT that they were confused as to why they were created in the first place. However, WWE has considered combining two sets of women’s tag team titles that date back to the WWE draft.

Current plans call for the WWE Undisputed Women’s Tag Team Titles to appear on NXT programming when needed, which was actually the original plan for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. WWE sources have indicated that this reunification would have progressed faster had it not been for the unfortunate injuries within the women’s division.

It was also noted that one point of frustration from WWE sources was the mere misuse of the term “undisputed” in a couple of instances. Reigns’ title is referred to as the undisputed title even though Rollins was also a world champion on the roster. Furthermore, Asuka’s new title is “undisputed” on the front board, despite Ripley also being the women’s champion. A source higher up in WWE said, “This is admittedly confusing. I don’t know why you insist on doing this, and a lot of people brought it up and it got disqualified.”

