Kris Jenner hangs out with her Toy Boy boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, days after his 67th birthday

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble looked so much in love as they held hands on a dinner date at Nobu 57 in New York City on Sunday night.

The lovebirds have long stayed next to each other in their best fall outfits.

Jenner looked beautiful in an all-black ensemble under a long gold-buttoned coat.

The mother, who turned 67 on November 3, looked elegant in a long black skirt while the 41-year-old tour director wore a green jacket with matching shoes and gray sweatpants.

Jenner’s skirt was accented with leather accents with gold coin-like buttons at the bottom.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a sheer black top and black heels.

The mother of six styled her short black hair parted to the side and put huge diamond studs in her ears.

Kris and Corey have been steadily engaged to each other since 2014, after the Jenners’ public divorce.

Soon, Gamble became part of the family, joining Jenner on her family’s E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and can now be seen on their Hulu series.

while in Disgusting divorce with Laura Wasser Podcast in 2018, Kris revealed that she will never marry Corey.

“You know, never say never, but I often say that’s not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” she told the host, a famous divorce attorney.

“I’m in a really great relationship right now, I’m happy and I don’t want to spoil that.”