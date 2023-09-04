The cause of Margaretville singer Jimmy Buffett’s death has been revealed

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up for our free american evening address email

Jimmy Buffett has died in nursing home after a private years-long battle with skin cancer.

Sources close to the songwriter, who popularized soft rock on the beach with the Caribbean-flavored hit “Margaritaville,” revealed that the 76-year-old was diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma four years ago.

“He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively,” said a friend of the beloved singer. TMZ.

It was the cause of death Confirmed on Buffett’s website.

Buffet performed during treatment and gave its final show in Rhode Island in early July. He reportedly began receiving hospice care on Monday (August 28) at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island, and died surrounded by his family, friends and dogs.

TMZ It is also mentioned that Paul McCartney sang for Buffet during his last days.

Buffett’s death was announced on Saturday (September 2).

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1 surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” read a statement posted on Buffett’s official website and social media pages late Friday. “He lived his life as a song to his last breath and will be missed by many beyond measure.”

Illness forced Buffet to reschedule the concerts for May. He had admitted in his social media posts that he had been treated in hospital, but did not provide details.

Margaritaville, released on Valentine’s Day 1977, quickly took on a life of its own, becoming a state of mind for those who are “lost”, and an excuse for a life of simple fun and escapism for those who are “growing up, but not up”.

Jimmy Buffett performs at his sister’s restaurant in Gulf Shores, Alabama on June 30, 2010. (AFP 2010)

The song is an unhurried portrait of a loafer on his front porch, watching tourists sunbathe as a pot of shrimp begins to boil. The singer has a new tattoo, likely a hangover and regrets about a lost love.

Somewhere the salt shaker is out of place.

“What seems like a simple anthem about getting over a smudge and mending a broken heart, turns out to be a profound meditation on the often painful immobility of a beach dweller.” wraps The magazine wrote in 2021. “Tourists come and go, one group indistinguishable from another. The waves are rising and breaking whether someone is there to witness it or not. Everything means something has already happened and you’re not even sure when.

Paul McCartney sang for Jimmy Buffet during his final days (AFP/Reuters)

The song – from the album “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes” – spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number eight.

Inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016 for its cultural and historical significance, “Margaritaville” has become a karaoke standard and helped make Key West, Florida, an iconic sound of music and a destination known around the world.

“There was no place like a margaritaville,” Buffett told the Arizona Republic in 2021. It was a place created in my mind, mainly shaped by my experience in Key West and having to leave Key West and hit the road.” To work and then come back and spend some time at the beach.

The song soon inspired restaurants and spas, turning Buffett’s purported desire for simplicity of island life into a brand worth millions. He was ranked 13th in the Forbes list of the richest celebrities in America in 2016 with a net worth of $550 million.

Megan Brion of Hoboken, NJ, places her “lost pinch of salt” in an impromptu memorial outside Jimmy Buffett’s Shrimpboat Studio in Key West, Florida (Rob O’Neill/Florida Keys News Desk via AP)

Buffy also wrote songs about his experiences as a sailor and pilot. his song Jamaica Mystaica Stemming from a case where the police shot at his plane, while he was Buffet hotel It is a novel of the time he was lost in the Sahara desert.

The singer-songwriter was also a famous author. He has written several books both nonfiction and fiction that have appeared in the New York Times Book Review.

Buffet is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of 46 years, and their three adult children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report