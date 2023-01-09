January 9, 2023

Prince Harry defends William’s balding comments in a new interview

January 9, 2023

Farewell to brotherly love.

Prince Harry defends the comments he made He drew attention to the “disturbing” baldness of his brother, Prince William in forthcoming memoirs, “Reserve”.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, appeared on ’60 Minutes’ Sunday night and spoke to Anderson Cooper about his controversial relationship with his older brother, 40.

Cooper read the beginning of “Spear,” where Prince Harry digs up Prince William’s hair loss, and called it a “cut.”

“I don’t consider that a cut-off at all,” the Invictus Games founder replied.

“My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply.”

King also told Cooper that there was “a lot of pain” between the brothers – “especially the last six years” – and that They no longer speak regularly.

Prince William is bald
Prince Harry has defended what he wrote about Prince William going bald.
In “Reserve,” Prince Harry describes the moment after their grandfather’s funeralPrince Philip, when he noticed how his brother’s physical appearance had changed in recent years.

Diary of Prince Harry spares
Prince Harry spoke with Anderson Cooper about his upcoming memoir.
“I looked at Willie, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were boys. I took in everything: his familiar scowl, which was always a shorthand for me; his disconcerting baldness, more advanced than mine; his famous likeness to a mummy, which was fading with the passage of time,” Harry writes.

Prince Harry and Prince William
Prince Harry also revealed that the brothers are no longer in contact.
Palace told Page Six it would not comment on any allegations Made in the Bomb bookwhich will be officially released on Tuesday.

Prince Harry spare
Harry begins “Spare” by digging into his brother’s faded appearance.
