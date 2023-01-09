The Real Housewives star requires minimum security at the prison

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah has asked to be hired as FPC Bryan, Minimum security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, to serve a 6 1/2 year prison sentence for fraud.
Shah, 49, is represented by Attorney Priya Chaudhry of Chaudhry Law PLLC who has filed to ask the judge “to recommend that Ms. Shah be incarcerated at the FPC Bryan facility in Bryan, Texas,” according to People.
