January 9, 2023

The Real Housewives star requires minimum security at the prison

Roxanne Bacchus January 9, 2023 2 min read

‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah has asked to be hired as FPC Bryan, Minimum security federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas, to serve a 6 1/2 year prison sentence for fraud.

Shah, 49, is represented by Attorney Priya Chaudhry of Chaudhry Law PLLC who has filed to ask the judge “to recommend that Ms. Shah be incarcerated at the FPC Bryan facility in Bryan, Texas,” according to People.

The prison receives female criminals and currently holds 544 inmates on its website. It’s also where Elizabeth Holmes, founder of Theranos, was He was sentenced to serve Her 11-year prison sentence, which begins in April, According to People magazine.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, previously said in a press release that Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith created and sold lists of leads and the names and contacts of potential clients to members of their fraud scheme.

At least 10 victims are known to be over the age of 55, according to the press release.

Shah Juma was convicted of conspiracy to commit telephone fraud in connection with telemarketing, According to NPR.

“With today’s ruling, Jennifer Shah is finally facing the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable elderly victims,” ​​Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. False promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her cohorts defrauded them out of their savings and left them nothing to show for it.”

Having previously pleaded guilty, Shah Changed her plea to guilty On July 11, 2022.

See also  Ye opens up about co-parenting with Kim Kardashian, parenting, Donda Academy, and more

According to the press releaseShah and Smith were each charged on March 30, 2021 with conspiracy to commit telemarketing fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Federal prosecutors said the two had been involved in the scheme since 2012.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy to commit the wire fraud charge is 30 years, and the money laundering charge would have carried an additional 20 years, according to the press release.

