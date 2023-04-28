First Reactions from the Premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Its first audience has finally been revealed, with the Hollywood premiere as well as press screenings on Thursday night. The first reactions are pouring in ahead of the film’s May 5 release.

This is the latest Marvel Studios film from writer-director James Gunn, who became the first director with the first film Guardians of the Galaxy film and rose to the top position as co-president of DC Studios in the intervening years.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn, who also star alongside newcomers Will Poulter and Chukodi Eugei.

A lot of actors have been together for a decade, and that’s the end of the road for many of them. Bautista and Saldaña both stated that they were done with their characters. “I don’t think this is the end of Guardians. Saldaña says in a Hollywood Reporter cover story on Guardians 3.

In the same cover story, Pratt reflects on the finale and how he bonded with the cast. “I’ve done jobs where I’ve been really close to people, and then the job ends and I never see them again. And it happens,” Pratt says, before adding after a pause, “I don’t think that’s going to happen with us.”

Read on for the first reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

Simply incredible. I can not imagine #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 Being a perfect ending to the James Gunn trilogy. Every reward, every emotion, every personal journey. It's just as good as the Marvel movies. Funny, touching, exciting, I want to watch it again right now. pic.twitter.com/1d1f6ksQaM – Germain Lussier April 28, 2023

Anyway, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is so beautiful, so funny, and hinges that you're still wrapped up in the emotional fervor of Endgame, which I don't think a lot of people are. Review soon – CharlesPulliam (@CharlesPulliam) April 28, 2023

I don't think any reaction about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 really captures the movie's weirdness. Tonally, emotionally, visually, politically all over the place and effortless. I don't want to go far to say it's interesting, but it's something. I believe. pic.twitter.com/1RL4dZRWxv – Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) April 28, 2023

GALAXY GUARDIANS VOL. No. 3 is the STAR TREK BEYOND of the series, in the best and best ways. But Gunn is really adept at this serious superhero thing, even more so when he unleashes his old Troma instincts. I wish it felt like a side quest – Huai Tran Bui (@htranbui) April 28, 2023

GALAXY GUARDIANS VOL. 3 aspires to sweeping emotion, heartwarming laughter, and thrilling action. It works sometimes but as a send-up to all these characters it feels uneven and oddly anticlimactic. It features the best makeup and visual effects of the trilogy. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/IgOYEvbAPX – Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 28, 2023

James Gunn truly made one of the best CBM trios of all time. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 The franchise gives a perfect ending with an emotional story, good CGI and a terrifying villain. It's unbelievable how Gunn never misses out on humor, this movie is hilarious, good jokes right in… pic.twitter.com/474wJlLB1C Hollywood handle April 27, 2023

GALAXY GUARDIANS VOL. 3 is full of risk and emotion and feels like a solid ending (good thing!). Production design and set pieces are some of Marvel's strongest products. It's a long time coming, but the found family theme is and always will be its strength. I will miss these misfits #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/inK2g6rfAi — Lauren Lamagna (@laurenlamango) April 28, 2023

We should talk!!! #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 Delivered in more ways than one! Emotional, action-packed, comic, and poignant in tone. Tissue grab cause damn there are some gasps man!! Rocket is the man!! The music choices are usually great and the VFX delivers! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Z0Y5fQbPVu – 🔴 LIVE NOW! 🔴 Leo Riddell (GeeklyGoods) April 28, 2023

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3 James Gunn stakes the house on a surprisingly emotional story centered around Rocket and the love and friendship between these characters. Bets and win. It's unbelievable (animal lovers, there are some challenging scenes) #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 – Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) April 28, 2023

So that's the best way to describe it #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 Is this beautiful. It felt flattering, which has been a chore lately for the MCU. This movie reminded me why I love this so much. The story is special. Tribute to the Rocket Raccoon. James Jean has done it again! – A Washed Kang (@AnthonyCanton_3) April 28, 2023

Just sorted out #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 It is an emotional rollercoaster full of action. It's easily the best MCU movie since No Way Home. I highly recommend watching the movie on the largest giant screen on which to immerse yourself in this intergalactic story. Thank you,… pic.twitter.com/H65uploLOg – Sean Tajipour (Seantaj) April 28, 2023

After much fatigue in the superhero movie, #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 It is refreshing and unexpected fun to watch. It carries tons of emotional weight, laughter, and action. There were a few moments that surprised me in mixed ways, but it's a sweet tribute to friends as much as family. pic.twitter.com/T76Z83uUZj – Christine Maldonado (@kaymaldo) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 All of this was a better movie than the second one. This had some epic action moments, interesting character progression, and a great emotional arc for Rocket and the main villain. But some things I would have liked with more depth/weight but still a good time. pic.twitter.com/LIuP5e0Bhv – Samuel Leggett Jr. (@SuperSel0320) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is a sweet love letter to the best group of misfits in the universe. What I loved most about this movie is that it's a story about the bonds of a chosen family through deep trauma…which just so happens to be a Marvel movie. Rocket and his bow are the best player. pic.twitter.com/VqdKvyNqUg – Manning Franks (Cine_Mann) April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Number 3 is a wonderfully satisfying finale to a great trilogy. So much emotion wrapped up in some adorable surprises and another killer soundtrack! The scene with "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" is literally KICK ASS! Credit sight! pic.twitter.com/mTJ58CteyI – Alex Arnold (@AlexArnold88) April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 He is

Not only is it the best of the trilogy, it’s also better than 90% of the Phase 4 MCU content we’ve gotten across movies and streaming.

She stayed true to her emotional core genuinely and didn't use her grace to undermine her with gags and nasty jokes. pic.twitter.com/j9gHdkYTE6 – Zayyan Farooqi April 28, 2023

#GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 is a roller coaster ride of emotion that is like finally saying goodbye to a good friend. Some of the best action in the Trilogy and Gunn takes every aspect of the movie to the next level. A must watch for any Guardians or MCU fan. – Matt Thomas (@WATmovies_Matt) April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is without a doubt the best superhero movie of the year – the stakes have never been higher, and the emotions run high. This is a brutal entry, but it's the best of the trilogy # I love you pic.twitter.com/guHvChLyAT – alli (@allinicolee5) April 28, 2023