April 28, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

First Reactions from the Premiere – The Hollywood Reporter

April 28, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Its first audience has finally been revealed, with the Hollywood premiere as well as press screenings on Thursday night. The first reactions are pouring in ahead of the film’s May 5 release.

This is the latest Marvel Studios film from writer-director James Gunn, who became the first director with the first film Guardians of the Galaxy film and rose to the top position as co-president of DC Studios in the intervening years.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn, who also star alongside newcomers Will Poulter and Chukodi Eugei.

A lot of actors have been together for a decade, and that’s the end of the road for many of them. Bautista and Saldaña both stated that they were done with their characters. “I don’t think this is the end of Guardians. Saldaña says in a Hollywood Reporter cover story on Guardians 3.

In the same cover story, Pratt reflects on the finale and how he bonded with the cast. “I’ve done jobs where I’ve been really close to people, and then the job ends and I never see them again. And it happens,” Pratt says, before adding after a pause, “I don’t think that’s going to happen with us.”

Read on for the first reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3.

