Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, signs with WME – The Hollywood Reporter

Meghan Markle is making her last stint in Hollywood even more permanent.

The Duchess of Sussex has signed a contract with WME and will be represented by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller. The agency will also represent Archewell, the media company that Markle heads up with her husband, Prince Harry.

While she began her career in Hollywood as an actress, most notably in television series suitActing will not be a focus for Markle at this point in her life. Film and television series development and production, as well as business and brand partnerships, will continue to be a focus for Markle and Archewell.

Upon moving to California, after stepping down from their positions within the British royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex forged several lucrative partnerships under the Archewell banner. In September 2020, Archewell Productions signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, under which it will feature a docuseries Harry and Megan issued. Directed by Lise Garbus, it was a series in which the Duke and Duchess told the story of their courtship and follow-up when they made the decision to leave the Royal Family and move to California. According to Netflix, the series garnered 81.55 million watch hours globally within the first four days of its release.

The next banner project to hit the service will be Invictus heartDocumentary series that follows competitive athletes as they prepare for the Prince Harry Invictus Games. In recent cuts, streamers are halting development of their planned children’s animated series, Pearl, from Markle and Archwell. Elsewhere, Archewell signed a partnership with Spotify in 2020, with Markle’s models The podcast that the audio giant put out last year.

diverse He was the first to report the news of Markle’s signing.