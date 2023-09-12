Aerosmith postpones Chicago show after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord injury – NBC Chicago

Aerosmith is currently on a farewell tour across North America, but that tour is on hold after singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage during a recent show.
According to the band, Tyler suffered damage to his vocal cords during a concert on Saturday and, as a result, was ordered not to perform for at least 30 days.
“I sustained damage to my vocal cords during Saturday’s show which resulted in subsequent bleeding,” he said. “We will need to postpone some dates so we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”
The band also postponed shows in Detroit, Washington, Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland.
The show in Chicago, originally scheduled for Friday, will instead take place on February 14, 2024 at the United Center.
All tickets for this show will be honored on the new date, with refunds available for those who were unable to attend, according to the band.
more information They can be found on Aerosmith’s website.
The band has toured on “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” in recent weeks. This tour will take in 40 different cities in North America, with The Black Crowes serving as the opening act.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had a PDA-filled date at the US Open
Ed Sheeran canceled his Las Vegas concert at the last minute, after fans were left disgusted after waiting in 100 degree heat.
Bigg Boss 14 star Eijaz Khan thanks Shah Rukh Khan for his great support in their film Jawan; He says, “Your touch is full of blessings, and your embrace is stronger.”