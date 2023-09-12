Aerosmith postpones Chicago show after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord injury – NBC Chicago

Aerosmith is currently on a farewell tour across North America, but that tour is on hold after singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage during a recent show.

According to the band, Tyler suffered damage to his vocal cords during a concert on Saturday and, as a result, was ordered not to perform for at least 30 days.

“I sustained damage to my vocal cords during Saturday’s show which resulted in subsequent bleeding,” he said. “We will need to postpone some dates so we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

See more "I'm sorry to say that I have received strict orders from the doctor not to perform for the next 30 days.

The band also postponed shows in Detroit, Washington, Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland.

The show in Chicago, originally scheduled for Friday, will instead take place on February 14, 2024 at the United Center.

All tickets for this show will be honored on the new date, with refunds available for those who were unable to attend, according to the band.

The band has toured on “Peace Out: The Farewell Tour” in recent weeks. This tour will take in 40 different cities in North America, with The Black Crowes serving as the opening act.