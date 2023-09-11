September 11, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had a PDA-filled date at the US Open

September 11, 2023

After dating secretly for several months, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have finally gone public with their relationship. Just last week, they were spotted dancing at Beyoncé’s (unofficial) concert, and now, the two are packing on the PDA at the US Open for all to see.


On Sunday, Jenner and Chalamet were photographed together in the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, where there was as much excitement in the stands as there was on the court. As they watched the exciting match, the reality star and the actor were seen getting cozy with their arms wrapped around each other and, at one point, sharing a sweet kiss.


Timothy even tested his friend’s Instagram skills, snapping several photos of Kylie with a digital camera.


While their PDA wasn’t exactly on Kravis’ level, they affirmed their commitment to each other by coordinating outfits. For her part, Kylie kept her look simple in a black T-shirt, jeans and shield-shaped sunglasses, while Timothy wore a charcoal gray T-shirt layered under a black zip-up hoodie, accessorizing with sunglasses. Pinky ring and baseball cap from Celine.




Kylie and Timothy’s US Open date came after a source told… the people That the two enjoy their “fun and uncomplicated” relationship. “They have been seeing each other for six months now. “He makes Kylie happy,” the source said. “He has his own life and realizes Kylie needs to prioritize her children.” They added: “He is charming, very loving and protective of Kylie. “She likes him to be a special man.”

