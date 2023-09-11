Ed Sheeran canceled his Las Vegas concert at the last minute, after fans were left disgusted after waiting in 100 degree heat.

entertainment

Thinking out loud was not in Ed Sheeran’s best interest on Saturday night, after fans mocked the musician for canceling his Las Vegas concert at Allegiant Stadium less than an hour before the show was scheduled to start.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this but there have been some challenges encountered while loading our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go ahead with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has traveled (sic) for this and I wish I could change it The concert will be postponed to Saturday, October 28 and all tickets purchased will be valid for that date. “I am so sorry,” Sheeran wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Fans were furious, accusing the “perfect” singer of letting them wait in line and roast in heat that exceeded 100 degrees.

“There was no reason to force fans to sit outside in 102 degree heat with no water, little shade, and no communication. I watched fans pass out and vomit. Unacceptable,” one disgruntled fan wrote on Instagram, “hence the overcharging.” “On the water is disgusting.”

Concertgoers wait for rides near Allegiant Stadium after Ed Sheehan canceled his concert on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. TNS

A banner indicates the new date of Ed Sheeran’s concert after he postponed his show at Allegiant Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. TNS

“Nah man. Your team kept everyone sitting outside in sweltering 100 degree heat. Fans were literally dying. Then they opened the gates (an hour late) and had the ability to open merch tables and concession stands. He took more of our money without us saying It’s canceled! Shame on you. “You owe us more than a future show we can’t even go to,” another person commented.

“Thanks for nothing. My wife and daughters missed this party and can’t make it in October. Ruined my weekend. #lostafan #badweekend,” one user said.

Other fans played peacekeepers in the comments section, suggesting that Sheeran must have had a legitimate reason for canceling the concert.

Ed Sheeran has apologized to his fans for what he said were some of the challenges he faced that prevented him from moving forward with the show. Ed Sheeran/Instagram

“Comments need to calm the nerves. Don’t you understand that there were such huge safety concerns that he had to cancel…it’s not his fault that you decided to travel to another city for a concert knowing you would be in the heat without preparing,” one person noted.

“Give Ed your patience and kindness. There is no man who puts his heart on stage more than this man!!!!” another wrote.

This is not the first time an artist has angered his fans by suddenly canceling his concert.

Ed Sheeran wrote a statement in an Instagram post expressing his reasons for having to cancel the show. Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Last month, Lionel Richie was criticized online for canceling his joint concert with Earth, Wind & Fire an hour after the show was scheduled to start.

Richie told his fans that his New York concert had been postponed due to “bad weather”, although fans were skeptical of his explanation.

A representative for Sheeran did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The next performance of Sheeran’s “Subtract” tour will be in Auckland on September 15.





Load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}





