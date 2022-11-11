November 11, 2022

Black Panther: Forever Wakanda Check In After Credits

Roxanne Bacchus November 11, 2022 1 min read

Let’s keep it simple: Want to know if there’s a post-credits scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? We’ll tell you here: There is one average credit scene in the movie. Scroll down to read more, but there are no spoilers on this page at the moment.

Black Panther’s sequel is finally here with Wakanda Forever (review), a film about dealing with the tragic death of series star Chadwick Boseman head-on as the friends and family of his character T’Challa must address the loss of their beloved king. Along the way, the Marvel universe continues to expand as well, with Tenoch Huerta Mejía debuting as Namor, a Sub-Mariner.

Watch the video below to chat with the actor and the filmmakers about how to bring Namor into the live action world of the MCU.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Scene After the Credits

We’ll have a lot more on Wakanda Forever Friday and into the weekend, but suffice it to say there’s a scene worth the wait if you stay through the film’s mid-credits. However, there is no post-credits scene at the end.

For now, you can also check out our video review of Black Panther 2 here:

For more information on the MCU, check out all the upcoming Marvel movies.

Check back Friday and all weekend to see all of our coverage of the latest Marvel movies!

