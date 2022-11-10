Zanab, Cole at their shocking wedding

Spoiler alert! The following post contains important details about the season 3 finale of “Love Is Blind” on Netflix.

It’s a moment for the reality TV history books.

After their unseen courtship and living together for four weeks, “Love Is Blind” contestant Zanab Jaffrey told fiancé Cole Barnett “I don’t” — but not without some stinging words about his blatant disrespect for her.

Throughout the third season of the dating show on Netflix (all episodes are airing now), Cole and Zanab have argued over and over about the ways in which they have been undermined. Like the other couples in the series, Cole proposed to Zanab after about a week of dating in “capsules,” which are small rooms where contestants can only talk through walls. Then they met face to face and moved to live with each other.

Shortly after their engagement, Cole flirts with cast member Colin Reed at a pool party, telling Zanab that she is less attractive than Coleen. later in the season, A few days before their wedding, Cole confronted Zannab about her apparent mood swings and asked if she was “bipolar.”

So when it was time to get married, Zenab decided to take Cole to task in front of all her friends and family.

“The past two months haven’t been the perfect picture,” Zenab said at her wedding. “You bothered me. You insulted me, you criticized me. And for what it’s worth, you just broke my self-confidence on your own. And I hate that you have that kind of effect on me.”

“And the rotten thing is that I know I love you,” she continued. “But it’s all in me, and the logical part of my mind, tells me that love shouldn’t feel that way. Love shouldn’t hurt like that. I can’t marry you, and I don’t.”

Zanab wanted to believe in her love story with Cole

In an interview with USA TODAY ahead of the release of the final episode of Season 3 Wednesday, Zaneb said she tried to have “several” conversations with Cole about his insensitive behavior.

In turn, “I’ve been called passive-aggressive, not kind enough, and have a bad attitude — maybe even my mental health is called into question,” Znab explains. However, “I wanted to believe in our love story and that we could return to the man I fell in love with.”

On the morning of the wedding day, Zannab still doesn’t know whether to say “yes” or “no” to tie the knot.

“But when I looked at him and got up[to the altar]I was like, ‘Wow, this guy should listen to me here.'” He must hear me. He can’t talk to me; He can’t exclude me.” “I took the opportunity to present the facts… and wanted him to have a very clear understanding of why he was rejected.”

Despite how brief and confident she appeared while addressing Cole, Zanab says she did not rehearse her speech before the ceremony.

“We didn’t know who was going to be asked (to say ‘I do’) first,” Zanab says. “I knew I wanted to be nice but still honest, I definitely told him what our relationship with me was.”

Cole ‘shocked’ by Zanab’s speech, but says they still ‘care about each other’

Zaneb called off their wedding before Cole had a chance to say “I do.” Even with the benefit of hindsight, Cole isn’t sure of his answer.

“I wanted to marry her so badly,” Cole says in an interview. “If she was going to say ‘yes’, I really have a feeling I would have said ‘yes’ too, because we’ve come to the best place in our relationship. But looking back now, it’s hard for me to say, I see where she was and how she was feeling. The ‘No’ shocked me. and the extent of “no.”

Cole adds that the former couple did not speak “for a long time” after the upcoming wedding. But “Now that we’ve seen each other talking, we’ve really cleared the air. Our relationship is where it should be. We’re not romantic and we’re not into each other that way anymore, but we do care about each other.”

Cole admits he was ‘too honest’ on ‘Love Is Blind’

Cole and Zanb weren’t alone in their unhappy union: Barthes and Nancy weren’t involved in the end, nor SK and Raven. (Matt, Colin, Brennon, and Alexa were the only married couple this season.) The now-graduates say they learned a lot about themselves — and each other — after watching season three.

“My hardest moment was being completely gullible until the pool party,” Znab says. “Finding out how that conversation went, and meeting Cole (the confession) afterward, where he’d say he liked Colin very physically and not with me… I didn’t like him.

For his part, Cole has learned that he has to be “more careful” about what he says about others – especially when there’s a camera in his face.

“We were constantly asked what we thought of the other girls who were dating[in the capsules],” Cole says. “And then you see me joking with Colin and saying all these things about women, but being questioned about all these things (for the show). I should have just said, ‘I don’t want to answer these questions,’ but the bottom line is I answered them – I probably answered them Too honest at times, it has come back to hurt my relationship.

“I shouldn’t have been so honest, but it’s part of this experience, right?”