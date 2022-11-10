November 10, 2022

Zanab Jefri, right, talks with fiancé Cole Barnett in a scene from "love is blind" season 3.

Zanab, Cole at their shocking wedding

Roxanne Bacchus November 10, 2022 5 min read

Spoiler alert! The following post contains important details about the season 3 finale of “Love Is Blind” on Netflix.

It’s a moment for the reality TV history books.

After their unseen courtship and living together for four weeks, “Love Is Blind” contestant Zanab Jaffrey told fiancé Cole Barnett “I don’t” — but not without some stinging words about his blatant disrespect for her.

Throughout the third season of the dating show on Netflix (all episodes are airing now), Cole and Zanab have argued over and over about the ways in which they have been undermined. Like the other couples in the series, Cole proposed to Zanab after about a week of dating in “capsules,” which are small rooms where contestants can only talk through walls. Then they met face to face and moved to live with each other.

Shortly after their engagement, Cole flirts with cast member Colin Reed at a pool party, telling Zanab that she is less attractive than Coleen. later in the season, A few days before their wedding, Cole confronted Zannab about her apparent mood swings and asked if she was “bipolar.”

So when it was time to get married, Zenab decided to take Cole to task in front of all her friends and family.

“The past two months haven’t been the perfect picture,” Zenab said at her wedding. “You bothered me. You insulted me, you criticized me. And for what it’s worth, you just broke my self-confidence on your own. And I hate that you have that kind of effect on me.”

