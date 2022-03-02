March 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Sam Elliott criticizes The Power of the Dog

Sam Elliott criticizes The Power of the Dog

Roxanne Bacchus March 2, 2022 2 min read

Sam Elliott criticized the Oscar-nominated movie “The Power of Dog” in an interview with Marc Maron on his podcast “WTF.”

Elliott, who was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in “A Star Is Born” and stars in the Paramount + Western series “1883,” was furious when Maron asked him on Monday’s podcast if he liked “The Power of the Dog.”

“Do you want to talk about that piece of nonsense?” Elliott said when Marron released the Netflix movie.

Jane Campion’s new Western psychological drama, which was nominated for Best Picture, follows a Montana breeder, a closed gay man struggling with his toxic manhood, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Elliot described Campion as a “terrific director” and said he loved her previous work. But he questioned her point of view.

“What… is this woman from there… New Zealand, you know about the American West?” asked Elliot. “And why…she shot that movie in New Zealand and called it Montana and said, ‘That’s what it was?'” “It rubbed me the wrong way, my friend.”

Elliott said that the common portrayal of American cowboys as “macho men” is a “myth” and that, in his experience, raising cattle is a family operation.

He said he had just come from Texas, “where I’ve been hanging out with families, not men, but families, and big, long, extended, multigenerational families who make their living and their lives revolve around cowboys.”

Elliott likened the cowboys in “The Power of the Dog” to Chippendales dancers.

He said, “They’re all running through the classroom with no shirts on. There are all these references to homosexuality during the damn movie.”

See also  "Cinderella" by Camila Cabello is currently the #1 #OscarsFanFavourite

Representatives for Netflix, Campion, and Elliott did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Morgan Song is the trends reporter for NBC News Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount and Disney Pull Films from Russia

March 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Valery Gergiev, an ally of Putin, was removed from the position of command chief in Munich

March 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Disney halts theatrical releases in Russia – The Hollywood Reporter

March 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Sam Elliott criticizes The Power of the Dog

March 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Powerful GOES-T satellite launched to monitor Earth’s weather and climate

March 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina beats Russia’s Anastasia Potapova at the Monterrey Open

March 2, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Don’t panic, Valve has already solved the supposed ‘drift’ issues in Steam Deck

March 2, 2022 Len Houle