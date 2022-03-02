The latest ‘wheel of fortune’ disaster has fans screaming

continuation long chain One of the controversial moments on the air Tuesday night “wheel of fortune” The episode had watchers on social media barking about the “dumbest moment ever” on the show.

The frustrating episode featured three contestants who made 8 amazing turns and 10 attempts to solve the puzzle: “Another feather _n yo_r _a_”

While the correct answer was simply “Another feather in your hat”, players made several attempts to get there – and left viewers very frustrated.

Bad game player Laura Machado may have had three guesses to win when host Pat Sajak and legendary character coordinator Vana White looked. However, Machado’s wrong answers included: “Another feather in your hat,” “Another feather in your lap,” and “Another feather in your map.”

Meanwhile, fellow contestant Christopher Coleman didn’t guess any of the correct letters and landed on bankruptcy when he spin the wheel of TV’s most famous hit.

Thomas Lipscombe also filed for bankruptcy and missed a lap for his first two times in the hot seat. But on his third attempt, he guessed “C” and solved the statement correctly.

Of course, Twitter has its thoughts – fans and viewers are venting their anger at the game into the digital abyss.

Hey, if you want to scream in front of the TV in agony and want to throw something at your screen, tonight’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ round two is *perfect* for you,” an angry viewer Take over Twitter.

As “Frozen” actor Josh Gad gave two cents, Twitter“God help us all.”

“I would like to solve… another dad in everything but your castle. Thank you, Will, for not freeing 6 of those 8 missing turns in a row as you normally do. #wheel of fortune,” someone knock in the .

Another viewer pointed“I’ve never ridden an emotional rollercoaster like this while watching ‘Wheel of Fortune.'”

even one I suggested That the game “should have ended the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ episode without a winner”.

“Wheel of fortune tonight. I can not. That round was brutal,” once again addedalong with a meme of Jesus speaking on the phone with the funny subtext “Start the orgasm.”

One jokingThe Wheel of Fortune was brutal today [and] Yes, I realized this tweet looks like I’m 87 years old. ”

“The dumbest two minutes in Wheel of Fortune history,” a fan Simply stated.

“A woman in the Wheel of Fortune misses this riddle three times. I’m screaming at TV like I’m watching a football match,” one of them sarcastic.

“The woman in Wheel of Fortune had not one but two chances to solve this. The first time, she said “…in your LAP.” The second time, she said “MAP.” I’m in complete disbelief. #wheel of fortuneAnother Twitter user snipe.