Pat Sajak defends ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestants amidst ado

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak has jumped to the defense of his show’s contestants after three players “goofs” were mercilessly mocked for making eight innings and 10 attempts to solve an easy puzzle in Tuesday night’s episode.

Sausage, 75 years old On Twitter on Wednesday for sharing a lengthy message thread in which he called on viewers to “be heart.”

“It always hurts me when nice people come on our show to play a game, make some money and maybe achieve a dream for life, and then get mocked online when they do something wrong or something goes wrong,” Sajak stated.

“Last night The “feather in your hat” puzzle was an example of this. Sitting at home, the veteran host explained, it seemed unbelievable that they couldn’t fix the problem, but I knew in real time what was going on, claiming that the contestants were “losers” due to the stress of being on TV.

The three contenders – Laura Machado, Christopher Coleman, and Thomas Lipscombe – were all trying to solve the “another feather _n yo_r _a_” puzzle.

While the correct answer was simply “Another feather in your hat”, they made several attempts to get there – and were mocked by those watching in the house.

Pat Sajak has defended three "Wheel of Fortune" contestants who struggled to solve a seemingly easy puzzle on the Tuesday night show.

Sajak, longtime “Wheel of Fortune” host, jumped to the defense of the show’s players on Wednesday. Eric McCandless

Contestants struggled to solve this seemingly easy puzzle. wheel of fortune

But Sajak called for kindness.

“Of course, when it is solved, you want to crawl into a hole,” he continued. “I’ve been lauded online for ‘keeping it together’ and not making fun of players. The truth is, all I want to do is help get past them and convince them that these things happen even to smart people.”

He wrote, “These are good people in a bad situation under the kind of pressure that you can’t begin to appreciate from the comfort of your couch.” “Gentle laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed to themselves. But hey, cut some slack on them. Unless you’re there, you have no idea how different the studio is.”

Sajak said he often tries to “bunch the wounds” of embarrassment, both on and off camera.

“It was an oddly amusing mystery and it’s okay to laugh at the situation. He concluded.” After all, you might be there one day. And nobody wants to be popular on Twitter.”

In the episode, player Machado had three guesses to win while Sajak and legendary character coordinator Vana White looked on. However, Machado’s crazy wrong answers included “Another feather in your hat,” “Another feather in your lap,” and “Another feather in your map.”

Meanwhile, fellow contestant Coleman didn’t guess which letters were correct and landed on “bankruptcy” as he spins television’s most famous wheel.

Lipscomb rolled “bankruptcy” and “missed a turn” for his first two times in the hot seat. But on his third attempt, he guessed “C” and solved the statement correctly.

Contestant Laura Machado had three guesses to win while Sajak and Legendary Message Manager Vana White looked on. wheel of fortune

Of course, Twitter has its thoughts – fans and viewers are venting their anger at the game into the digital abyss.

Hey, if you want to scream in front of the TV in agony and want to throw something at your screen, tonight’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ round two is *perfect* for you,” an angry viewer Take over Twitter.

As “Frozen” actor Josh Gad gave two cents, Twitter“God help us all.”

“I would like to solve… another dad in everything but your castle. Thank you, Will, for not adjusting 6 of those 8 missing turns in a row like you normally do,” anyone knock in the .

even one I suggested That the game “should have ended the ‘Wheel of Fortune’ episode without a winner”.

“Wheel of fortune tonight. I can not. That round was brutal,” once again addedalong with a meme of Jesus talking on the phone and instructing them to “start the rapture.”

“The dumbest two minutes in Wheel of Fortune history,” a fan Simply stated.

“A woman in the Wheel of Fortune misses this riddle three times. I’m screaming at TV like I’m watching a football match,” one of them sarcasticWith Another saying They were “in absolute disbelief” about the turn of events.