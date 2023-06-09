On Friday morning, it was announced that popular comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be performing at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 3. He will be joined by Jim Gaffigan. The comics couple reportedly first met while taping Seinfeld’s broadcast series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (which itself inspired a San Francisco-based web series). Tickets will go on sale June 16 at 10 am

In the past few years, Seinfeld has built on the legacy of its eternal success on NBC (and the never-less-less feature film “Bee Movie”) with comedy specials like “Jerry Before Seinfeld” in 2017 and “23 Hours To Kill” in 2020. The last private rehired a Monologue from the original ‘Seinfeld’ pilot About “getting out,” which has gained new resonance given shelter-in-place orders.

Seinfeld will soon be releasing a feature film that he directed, co-wrote, produced, and stars in, titled “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story,” which is loosely based on the development of the sugary snack. Filming took place last year, and while no release date has been announced, it’s expected to premiere on Netflix in 2023 or 2024. Gaffigan will also appear in the film, along with a star-studded cast that includes Amy Schumer, Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant and Christian Slater.

Watch Seinfeld explain the joke that inspired the movie in the video below.



