Hulk Hogan’s reaction to the death of the Iron Sheik

Ben Rose / Getty Images

Every superhero needs a compelling antagonist, a role that The Iron Sheik brilliantly portrayed to facilitate the rise of Hulkamania in the ’80s. The day after the death of his greatest rival, Hulk Hogan has taken to Instagram to explain why only his peers in the industry could truly understand the bond he shared with The Sheik.

Fittingly, Hogan’s tribute was accompanied by a photo of the Sheik causing him to head towards the camel bag.

“Today, we honor the legacy of a wrestling icon. Rest in peace, Iron Sheik,” Hogan began. “The wrestling world has lost a true legend, and Sheik’s contributions to our industry will never be forgotten. I will always cherish the fights we fought in the ring. Our matches were intense, and our rivalry was legendary. We shared a bond that only fellow wrestlers could understand. Iron Sheik’s unique charisma and undeniable talent His unforgettable personality made him an unforgettable figure in the hearts of wrestling fans all over the world, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of wrestlers to come.

“Rest in peace, Iron Elder. You will always be remembered as a true warrior on the ring.”

The Sheik has often been credited with “making Hulkamania” through his various rants, going so far as to claim that Hogan owed most of his success to him. However, a lot of these comments were made tongue-in-cheek and in character, something Hogan admitted to during his profanity-laced speech. Discussion with The Sheik on “The Howard Stern Show” 2008. In fact, this argument ended with two men expressing their love for each other after they violently punched each other.

Hogan is the latest highlighting the life and legacy of the Iron Sheik. Over the past 24 hours, dozens of wrestlers and wrestling personalities, many of whom either worked closely with The Sheik or shared a laugh or two with the animated “Sheiky Baby,” have paid glowing tributes to their late friend.