NYT Crossword Answers on June 9, 2023

Friday Puzzle – Do you have a favorite crossword generator? You probably have a few favorite puzzles here and there, but is there a puzzle maker whose work you constantly admire?

I always hesitate to say I have a favourite, because I believe each puzzle should be enjoyed on its own merits. (“Journaled” would be the wrong word here; the puzzles are not county fair entries, waiting for the blue ribbon prompt.)

But I really enjoy the Robyn Weintraub puzzles. They are like a ray of sunshine.

Some analysts say they enjoy being on the creator’s “wavelength,” meaning they can feel the puzzle maker’s thought process in order to solve for clues. For me, it’s more than that. Mrs. Weintraub has stopped me several times, but I always get to my feet with a smile on my face. I think it’s because they select such interesting entries, and work tirelessly to rid their networks of unwanted fill. These qualities make me feel as if tripping over isn’t so bad. I don’t know how edited her guides are, but they are fair, interesting, and full of wordplay, which I love.

I always hoped that analysts would get to know individual puzzle makers well enough to develop preferences, just as people who have bands, authors, or actors they adore. When I say preferences, I don’t mean in a competitive sense. But when analysts get to know the creators well enough to appreciate and research their work, it’s a measure of the diversity of the talented humans behind this daily amusement of ours. It’s also a way of looking at the craft of creating puzzles as something cool, something more than just a two-dimensional test of knowledge.