Why Kristen Taylor and Ben Stiller got back together
Ben revealed the news in a Respected In an interview last year, he said the reunion happened after he moved back in with Christine and their children during the COVID-19 pandemic so he could be closer to his family.
during Recent interview on The Drew Barrymore ShowKristen finally gives her side of the reunion and explains how something so wonderful happened.
She also went into the couple’s history and explained how things moved so quickly for them after they started dating. Kristen said they “knew each other for six months, got engaged, and were married within a year,” and then had their daughter, Ella, a year later.
“Family has always been a priority, but I think Ben and I are starting to grow in different directions,” Kristen said. “And when we made the decision to separate, it wasn’t something we wanted to talk about publicly or take lightly.”
She also said that their breakup was because she and Ben “got into this predicament, ‘Let’s figure this out — what’s best about this chapter of our lives?'” This goes back three or four years.
During their split, she said that she and Ben “got to know who we were.” “I think we have these growth spurts, even as adults. And we needed time to figure that out,” Christine said.
Throughout their separation, Kristen said that she and Ben “always remained a family unit, so when the pandemic hit and we all had to figure out where to take shelter, we all ended up in our own house with our two teenagers, and it just found us that way.”
“We had plenty of time to talk, and there weren’t any other distractions… It just happened naturally.”
More Stories
Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Becoming ‘Unprofessional’ In Set Of ‘Wednesday’ Rewrite Lines From Script – Deadline
I am not the most beautiful person in the world
Charlie Star from Blackberry Smoke remembers Gary Rossington – Rolling Stone from Skynyrd