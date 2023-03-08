Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Becoming ‘Unprofessional’ In Set Of ‘Wednesday’ Rewrite Lines From Script – Deadline

Jenna Ortega didn’t just work on it WednesdayShe was also invested in making the character authentic and made changes to the script while she was on set.

while appearing on Armchair expert with Dax ShepardOrtega has opened up about which parts of the scripts she edited.

“I don’t think I had to put my feet on a set the way I had to dress Wednesday Because it’s so easy to fall into that category, especially with these kind of shows,” Ortega said. “Everything she did, everything I had to play, made absolutely no sense for her character. Her presence in the love triangle is meaningless. There was a thread about this dress that she had to wear to the school dance, and she said, “Oh, my God, I love it! I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself. And I had to go, ‘No, no way.'” ”

the Sixth scream The actor added, “There were times on that set where I became even unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought I was going with something, and then I’d have to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened.'” for the scene?” And I’ll have to go and explain why I can’t do certain things.”

Ortega said she was “protective” of the character she was portraying and although she didn’t like some of the show’s “emotional” arcs, she knew it was necessary. The star of the Netflix series also said that the viral dance scene was originally meant to be a speeddance scene.

“In the beginning, she was supposed to be a fast mob, and she was supposed to start dancing, and everyone was supposed to pick her up and start dancing with her. And that, I vetoed because why would you be OK with that?” Either you cut it off or Wednesday knock someone out, and then it’s done,” she revealed.