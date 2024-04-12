Transformers One: The first footage reveals a youthful and somewhat fun origin story for Optimus Prime and Megatron

Paramount Pictures presented a first look at Transformers One — the first animated Transformers movie in 40 years — at CinemaCon on Thursday. Presented by a pre-recorded greeting from Scarlett Johansson and then in person on stage by Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry, models and press in attendance were shown an exclusive first trailer and an extended 3D scene from the Josh Cooley-directed film. (The trailer will be released on April 18.)

“I'm very excited to play a young Optimus Prime and reveal a side of this character that audiences have never seen before,” Hemsworth said in his opening speech, during which he also acknowledged the legacy he will now share with original voice actor Peter. Colin.

According to the official tagline, Transformers One tells “the long-awaited origin story of how the Transformers universe's most iconic characters, Orion Pax and D-16, went from brothers in arms to become mortal enemies, Optimus Prime and Megatron.” “.

Hemsworth voices Orion Pax, Henry is D-16, Johansson is Elita-1, and Keegan-Michael Key voices the Bumblebee model then known as B-127. The voice cast also includes Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne, and Jon Hamm.

ILM animated Transformers One in a style different from Disney or Pixar fare or even Paramount's own Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. It's a more solid, digital look befitting a story set in the world of Cybertron years before it was destroyed by the war between the Autobots and Decepticons. There is still a liveliness and sense of life in this Cybertron game.

The extended 3D scene features humble worker robots Orion Pax, D-16 and B-127 sneaking aboard a supply train operated by Elita-1, which is on its way to the surface world – a place the three young stowaways have never visited before. before.

After an initial scuffle with Elita-1, who wants them off the train so she won't be demoted (again), Orion tells her that they are on a mission to the surface world to achieve the Matrix of Leadership. This will allow them to gain the ability to transform and realize their full potential. During their flight above Earth, the surface of Cybertron itself changes, with giant pillars of rock emerging from the ground into the sky.

Additional footage showed the four robots accessing their powers and transforming into vehicles for the first time to comedic effect. Think of a young superhero like Spider-Man strangely trying out his newfound powers for the first time.

The biggest thing to take away from the Transformers One footage outside of its animated aesthetic is its tone, which is more youthful, comedic, and family-friendly than some fans might expect. The fun and banter between the coming-of-age characters had a more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feel to it than we've ever seen the serious and powerful Optimus Prime.

Transformers One will be in theaters on September 13.

