May 29, 2022

HBO sued over 'I Know This Is Real' Series Shooting

Roxanne Bacchus May 29, 2022 1 min read

HBO is being dragged into court by a fire that destroyed a set on a show…because people who live nearby claim that the fire destroyed their homes.

HBO and the star, Mark Ruffaloregarding the May 2019 fire that devastated a car dealership in upstate New York that is being used as a filming location for the miniseries, “I know that very much is true.”

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, a few people who say they live near burning property claim that the fire exposed them to harmful toxins and carcinogens, and damaged their homes.

What’s more, neighbors say the production team and HBO did little to clean up the fire site… they say it remained “a continuous exposed debris pile, a wind-driven spill of toxins and dust and gaseous dispersal.”

Neighbors say HBO and Mark, who also serves as an executive producer, are responsible for the fire… alleging that the film’s set was a powder barrel due to kerosene, heating oil, and other flammable materials stored on the set.

In the documents, the neighbors say that they have suffered and continue to suffer physical and psychological injuries … and they are seeking millions in compensation.

We’ve reached out to Mark and HBO…so far no word has been received.

