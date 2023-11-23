Jamie Foxx is accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit





CNN

—



Actor Jamie Foxx faces charges of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit filed Monday in New York State Supreme Court.

The alleged incident occurred in 2015 at Catch NYC, a popular New York City restaurant, according to the complaint obtained by CNN.

CNN has reached out to Foxx’s representatives as well as the plaintiff’s attorney.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, alleges in the suit that Fox “intentionally and without consent used force to aggressively touch Plaintiff’s person,” including touching her breasts and genitals. The complaint alleges that Fox appeared “intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

As a result, the complaint states that the woman suffered and continues to suffer “physical and emotional injuries, anxiety, distress, embarrassment, and economic damages,” and is seeking an unspecified amount.

The plaintiff is also suing the restaurant’s parent company, Catch Hospitality Group, and several related business entities as defendants for negligent hiring, training and supervision.

It was not possible to obtain an immediate comment from a company representative.

The lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Law, which took effect in late November 2022 and allows adult survivors of sexual assault to sue their attackers in New York — even if the statute of limitations on their claims has expired.

The law gives adult survivors of sexual assault one year to file lawsuits against their perpetrators, which is set to expire on Friday.

Fox had a medical episode earlier this year after being hospitalized in Atlanta for an undisclosed medical condition. The Oscar winner spoke about his recovery for the first time in July.

This story has been updated with additional information.