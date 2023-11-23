November 23, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Jamie Foxx is accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit

Jamie Foxx is accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit

Roxanne Bacchus November 23, 2023 2 min read



CNN

Actor Jamie Foxx faces charges of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit filed Monday in New York State Supreme Court.

The alleged incident occurred in 2015 at Catch NYC, a popular New York City restaurant, according to the complaint obtained by CNN.

CNN has reached out to Foxx’s representatives as well as the plaintiff’s attorney.

The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, alleges in the suit that Fox “intentionally and without consent used force to aggressively touch Plaintiff’s person,” including touching her breasts and genitals. The complaint alleges that Fox appeared “intoxicated” at the time of the incident.

As a result, the complaint states that the woman suffered and continues to suffer “physical and emotional injuries, anxiety, distress, embarrassment, and economic damages,” and is seeking an unspecified amount.

The plaintiff is also suing the restaurant’s parent company, Catch Hospitality Group, and several related business entities as defendants for negligent hiring, training and supervision.

It was not possible to obtain an immediate comment from a company representative.

The lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Law, which took effect in late November 2022 and allows adult survivors of sexual assault to sue their attackers in New York — even if the statute of limitations on their claims has expired.

The law gives adult survivors of sexual assault one year to file lawsuits against their perpetrators, which is set to expire on Friday.

Fox had a medical episode earlier this year after being hospitalized in Atlanta for an undisclosed medical condition. The Oscar winner spoke about his recovery for the first time in July.

See also  Electric Zoo cancels the first day of the 2023 edition

This story has been updated with additional information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

‘Wish’ Eyes $40M-$45M 5-Day, ‘Napoleon’ $28M-$32M Over Thanksgiving – Deadline

November 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Black Friday 2023 Streaming Deals, Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Paramount Plus

November 22, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Tom Cruise saved his agent from being fired over pro-Palestine posts: report | Hollywood

November 22, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Jamie Foxx is accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit

November 23, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

“Purple Bronze Discovery” reveals the “perfect key” to future technology

November 23, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Memphis Basketball beats Michigan in Battle of Atlantis 4

November 23, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Best Black Friday iPad deals: Get a brand new iPad for just $230 (UPDATED)

November 23, 2023 Len Houle