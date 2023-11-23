Challenge Players Plan to File Lawsuit Over Injury Claims – Deadline

Netflix

Squid game: Challenge Contestants are threatening legal action against Netflix and producers after they claimed they were injured while filming the game show.

A British personal injury law firm is representing two unnamed players who say they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage while shooting in cold conditions in the UK.

Express Solicitors said in a press release that it had sent demand letters to Studio Lambert, co-producer of the Netflix series. Squid game: Challenge.

The contestants’ claims relate to their experience filming the show’s opening game, “Red Light, Green Light,” in which players must avoid the attention of a dangerous robotic doll.

The game was filmed at Cardington Studios, a former RAF base in Bedford, during a cold snap in Britain. Netflix confirmed at the time that three of the 456 players required medical attention.

Express Solicitors, which specializes in no-win-no-fee claims, said its clients were risking their health by having to remain still for long periods during filming as they tried to stay in the competition.

Daniel Slade, CEO of Express Solicitors, said: “We recognize that people may view this as a classic David versus Goliath battle with the company and its production partners.

“Competitors thought they were participating in something fun and the injured did not expect to suffer as they did. They have now suffered injuries after spending time in painful positions in cold temperatures.

Spokesman Squid game: Challenge He said: No lawsuit has been filed by any of them Squid game Contestants. We take the well-being of our contestants very seriously.

Deadline reported in February as much Squid game: Challenge He faced an independent safety inspection after medical incidents that occurred on set.

Britain’s Health and Safety Executive – or HSE as it is more commonly known – reminded producers to properly plan for risks when reproducing the hit K-drama, but ultimately decided no further action was necessary.

Squid game: Challenge It premiered on Thursday.