Stache, a Sealyham terrier, won Best in Show at this year’s National Dog Show.

The cream-colored man, with long hair that hung over his broad forehead, beat six other contestants in the annual dog competition, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day.

Staci, barely as tall as the judge’s knees, had to crane his neck to look at the silver platter he had just won. His manager, Margery Goode, smiled broadly when accepting the award.

“He gave a great performance,” she said. “He extended his short legs and hands and flew around this ring.”

Stakhe defeated a group that included a German shepherd, a Great Dane, a Chesapeake Bay retriever, a Shih Tzu, and an Azawakh, a hunting dog that originated from West Africa. A Dalmatian named Pumpkin won second place, known as Reserve Best in Show. Up to 2,000 dogs from more than 200 breeds and types are competing in this year’s event. Only 165 breeds were shown at the first National Dog Show in 2001.

The registered name of Stache is GCHP Goodspice Efbe Money Stache. He lives in Honeybrook, Pennsylvania, not far from where he received the prestigious award today. And before this win Stache was terrier #2 It is the No. 12 show dog of all breeds in America. He has won 49 Best in Show awards.

American Kennel Club Describes the Sealyham terrier As “spunky and lively, but not prickly like small dogs.” They are said to be tough, outgoing companions with a sly sense of humour.

It is estimated that more than 20 million animal lovers watched the National Dog Show this year, according to Purina, which presented the show.

Besides the judging, there are plenty of fun facts for viewers.

For example, more than 30,000 dogs have competed at the show over the years, but only two breeds — the wire fox terrier and the Scottish hound — have won twice. Some of the most popular dogs — golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, and German shepherds — have won just one Best in Show award each. Two dogs with food-related names have claimed the title – Raisin Doberman in 2003, and Whiskey Whip in 2018.