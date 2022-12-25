Dax Tejera, executive producer of ABC’s This Week, dies at 37 of a heart attack

Dax Tejerathe Executive Producer from ABC This week with George StephanopoulosHe died of a heart attack on Friday evening, a few weeks before his 38th birthday.

President of ABC News Kim Goodwin He announced the news of Tjera’s death with “a heavy heart and great sadness” in a letter to the network’s staff:

ABC News Family, It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that our friend and colleague Dax Tejera suddenly had a heart attack last night. As the EP from “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” Dax’s energy, passion, and love for this show, ABC News and you, were shining every Sunday morning. That same love was extended to his precious girls. Our thoughts are with his wife, Veronica, his two young daughters, and the entire Tejera family. If you need immediate support, please contact our 24/7 support line. We will share more details in the coming days. This Christmas Eve, hug your loved ones even tighter. And please lean on each other. #on_the_news Kim

“Some very sad news to report on Christmas Eve,” books TV news editor AJ Katzcovering some of the impressive accomplishments in Tejera’s career despite his young age, including assisting a sponsor this week to me number one Among the advertiser’s preferred demographic are adults between the ages of 25 and 54.

Tejera was named Executive Producer of the Week at age 35, just weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and the newscast quickly climbed to #1 among adults 25-54. He joined ABC News as a senior producer in the Washington bureau in 2017, producing remote broadcasts from across the country and specials from the Trump-Kim summit in Singapore and the Trump-Putin summit in Helsinki. Prior to overseeing the Sunday show as executive producer, Tejera moderated newsmaker interviews and covered major breaking news, including the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 presidential election, and the January 6 riot at the Capitol. In addition, Tejera has worked on several radio and streaming special events for ABC News. In September 2021, he co-executive produced Corazón de América – Celebrating Hispanic Culture, a primetime special for ABC that honors the contributions and achievements of the more than 60 million people who claim Latino and Hispanic heritage in the United States. He also served as executive producer of prime-time streaming election specials leading up to the 2018 midterm elections and launched shows designed to expand ABC News’ live programming, including The Briefing Room, a real-time analysis of notable moments in the White House press briefing room.

Prior to taking up his position at ABC News, Tejera served as a senior editor and researcher for NBC News, a producer for MSNBC, and as an executive producer for America With Jorge Ramos.

Tigira survived his wife, Veronicaand their two young daughters, Ella And the Sophia.

The news of his untimely death was met with shock and grief by his colleagues at ABC and others in the media industry.

Sad day for ABC. A good friend and leading ABC CEO passes unexpectedly at the age of 37. Dax Tejera I have nothing but good ideas my friend. https://t.co/lBWLvtfGDn – Jim Avila (@JimAvilaABC) December 24, 2022

It was heartbreaking to learn the news that Dax Tejera, the talented Executive Producer @tweet With George Stephanopoulos, he passed away last night from a heart attack. It comes just a year after the post below, and just weeks after his 38th birthday. #RIP https://t.co/PObcyAgnJ9 – Ray Cole (@raycoletv) December 24, 2022

RIP Dax Tejera is shocked and saddened. – Georgian Thanos (@thanosgt) December 24, 2022

